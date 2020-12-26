e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘Siraj has fulfilled our late father’s dream by making Test debut,’ says brother Ismail

India vs Australia: ‘Siraj has fulfilled our late father’s dream by making Test debut,’ says brother Ismail

The fast bowler’s brother Ismail said it was his late father’s dream to see Siraj play for the country in Tests and finally the dream was fulfilled on Saturday at the MCG.

cricket Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 21:38 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Mohammed Siraj celebrates his maiden Test wicket with captain Ajinkya Rahane.
Mohammed Siraj celebrates his maiden Test wicket with captain Ajinkya Rahane.(Getty Images)
         

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj could not perform the last rites of his late father last month as he was in Australia with the national team but he made him proud by making India Test debut in Melbourne, his family said on Saturday. The 26-year-old Siraj lost his father Mohammed Ghaus, an auto-rickshaw driver in Hyderabad, on November 20, around a week after the Indian team landed in Australia and he could not return home due to Covid-19 restrictions.

His brother Ismail said it was his late father’s dream to see Siraj play for the country in Tests and finally the dream was fulfilled on Saturday at the MCG. “It was my (late) father’s dream that Siraj should represent India in Tests ... he always wanted to see him (Siraj) in blue and white jersey to represent the nation, so our dream got fulfilled today,” Ismail told PTI from Hyderabad.

The family members were glued to the television since 4AM to watch the proud moment of Siraj playing for the country in a Test. He has already played one ODI and three T20 Internationals.

“Since the team was announced yesterday, we knew that he was going to make debut. We did not sleep the entire night, we switched on TV from 4am,” said Ismail, a software professional who now works as his brother’s manager.

So, what was their thoughts when Siraj did not bowl in the opening session. “We were waiting eagerly when he will bowl... intezaar badhte jaa raha tha (our wait was getting longer)... but after lunch break he started the first over and (the wait) ended,” Ismail said.

“It was a proud moment for us,” he said, adding it was an emotional moment for the family members who resides in Hyderabad. Siraj returned with figures of 2/40, claiming the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Cameroon Green. Ismail said Siraj did speak to his mother after the day’s play.

“I chatted with him through messages, I did not disturb him much as he was tired and there is again play tomorrow. However, he called up Ammi (mother),” Ismail said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
‘Choose politics of conviction over convenience’: Venkaiah Naidu
‘Choose politics of conviction over convenience’: Venkaiah Naidu
Jind villagers provide food, shelter to Punjab farmers heading to Delhi
Jind villagers provide food, shelter to Punjab farmers heading to Delhi
Why US’ new Covid testing requirement for UK travellers may not be enough
Why US’ new Covid testing requirement for UK travellers may not be enough
Education minister to announce CBSE board exam dates on Dec 31
Education minister to announce CBSE board exam dates on Dec 31
Chinese ships illegally enter Japan’s territorial waters
Chinese ships illegally enter Japan’s territorial waters
PM Modi dons Kashmiri pheran gifted by JK farm labourer during online event
PM Modi dons Kashmiri pheran gifted by JK farm labourer during online event
Amid severe winter, ITBP soldiers on alert at LAC; using yaks in Arunachal
Amid severe winter, ITBP soldiers on alert at LAC; using yaks in Arunachal
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In