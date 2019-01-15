India vs Australia: Sourav Ganguly concerned about Ambati Rayudu at number 4 position

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly believes that Ambati Rayudu is yet to solve India’s concerns at the number 4 position. This position has been a cause of great debates and deliberations over the past 15 months and Ganguly says that if Rayudu churns out the runs in Australia and New Zealand can he be locked into that position.

“I’m not concerned about Shikhar Dhawan because he was in good form in T20s. But I’m concerned about Ambati Rayudu. He has scored runs in the sub-continent but India have to see if he can score runs outside the sub-continent because the World Cup is in England. He can’t bat anywhere below No.4,” Ganguly told India TV.

“These games in Australia and New Zealand will be very important for him and will decide if he can be India’s No.4 or not,” he further added.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has thrown his weight behind Ambati Rayudu and Ganguly believes that the right-hander needs to be given as many games as possible for him to stake a claim in the upcoming World Cup.

After the Sydney ODI, vice-captain Rohit Sharma said that he would personally want MS Dhoni to bat at number 4 as it would allow him to control the game a lot more.

“Personally always feel that Dhoni batting at number four will be ideal for the team but we have got Rayudu who has done really well now at number four. It totally depends on what the captain and coach think about it. Personally, I would be happy if Dhoni bats at four,” Rohit said after the match.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 06:52 IST