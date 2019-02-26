India vs Australia: Statistical preview of the second T20I in Bengaluru

The first Twenty20 International between Australia and India saw a nail-biting finish with the guests clinching the game and taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s phenomenal spell of 3/16 seemed to put India in the path of victory. However, an expensive final over from Umesh Yadav helped Australia hand the hosts their second consecutive defeat in the T20 format.

The Men in Blue will certainly look to bounce back and level the series in the second and finalT20I in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Let’s take a look a some of the important numbers and records that could be achieved in this clash -

2/6: Australia has won two T20Is out of 6 T20Is against India in India.

2/5: The team batting first has won two out of five T20Is at the Chinnaswamy.

152: The average first innings score at the Chinnaswamy in T20Is.

5/5: Prior times at the toss a team has opted to field first at the Chinnaswamy in T20Is

6/6: All 6 completed matches between these two sides in India have been won by the team chasing.

9/10: India have been undefeated in 9 out of 10 bilateral T20I series played at home (consisting of a minimum 2 T20Is). Their only series loss came to South Africa back in 2015.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah is two wickets away from making history in T20I cricket

300: Rohit Sharma will be playing his 300th T20 match, if he takes the field against Australia in 2nd T20I. He will be the 15th player and third Indian after MS Dhoni (301) and Suresh Raina (300) to reach this landmark.

50th: If Shikhar Dhawan plays the 2nd T20I, it will be his 50th for India. He will be the sixth Indian to this landmark after MS Dhoni (currently on 97), Rohit Sharma (currently on 94), Suresh Raina (78), Virat Kohli (currently on 66) and Yuvraj Singh (58).

49: Runs required by Rishabh Pant to complete 2000 T20 runs.

1: More six for MS Dhoni to reach 50 sixes in T20Is. Currently, only 3 others have reached this landmark - Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh & Suresh Raina.

2: More sixes for Virat Kohli to reach 50 sixes in T20Is.

2: Rohit Sharma needs 2 sixes to surpass Martin Guptill and Chris Gayle as the leading maximum-hitter in T20Is. Rohit has 102, Guptill & Gayle have 103 each.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: India’s predicted XI for 2nd T20I – Two changes expected

2: Jasprit Bumrah needs two more wickets to surpass Ravichandran Ashwin as the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is. Bumrah has 51 T20I wickets, Ashwin has 52.

4: Yuzvendra Chahal needs 4 wickets to complete 50 scalps in T20Is. He will become the joint second-fastest bowler to this landmark (in his 31st match) alongside Imran Tahir and Rashid Khan, if he gets these wickets in the 2nd T20I against Australia. Ajantha Mendis is the quickest to this landmark. He achieved this feat in 26 matches.

162.71 vs 122.75: Pant’s strikes in IPL is 162.71 against his strike rate in T20Is is 122.75.

4/21: Figures by Jason Behrendorff at Guwahati in 2017. He is the only Australian bowler to pick up a T20I 4-for against India in India.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 11:56 IST