India vs Australia: Sunil Gavaskar suggests ‘change from the top’ if Virat Kohli & Co lose series

Sunil Gavaskar issued an ultimatum for coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli ahead of the third Test between India and Australia in Melbourne as the former skipper believes that ‘someone has to take responsibility’ if the visitors fail to win the ongoing series. He was also critical of certain selections in the recent past and believes that the team management needs to realise their weak points and work in order to improve them.

“We will know that [the difference between Kohli as captain and batsman] as we go forward. The Australia series is a good opportunity. If India don’t win the Test series, then we need to think what needs to change, change from the top. If we win, then it’s a different case, altogether,” Gavaskar said at Agenda Aaj Tak in New Delhi.

“Because of the decision to field first in the Champions Trophy final, the omissions and selections in South Africa, the omissions and selections in England, and the selections and omissions in Australia. Someone has to take responsibility for all these decisions. Someone has to be held accountable,” he added.

In South Africa, Kohli was heavily criticised over preferring Rohit Sharma to Ajinkya Rahane in the middle-order. The selection was once again an issue in the England series as well but Gavaskar feels that India can still pull off a comeback and win the contest if they manage to find the right combination.

“They have to look at the combination of their team, look at the hole that needs to be plugged and pick the men to. If they do that then they can certainly win the next two matches but if they don’t, and that too against this Australian team which does not have Steve Smith or David Warner, then the selectors need to think whether we are getting any benefit from this lot - the captain, coach and support staff,” Gavaskar said.

“We have been seeing this - the selection blunders that have been committed since the tour of South Africa. It has cost the team because it has lost matches which could’ve been won if the proper selection had been made,” he added.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 12:57 IST