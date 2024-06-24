India vs Australia, St Lucia weather report: Thunderstorm alert for Super 8 tie; Will IND make semis in case of washout?

After eight months, Team India will have the chance to avenge their heartbreaking loss in the 2023 World Cup final at home, albeit in a different format. With Australia being stunned by Afghanistan on Sunday in Kingstown in their second Super Eight match in Group 2 of the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup, the 2021 champions have been left in a precarious spot. While Mitchell Marsh's men were all but certain to make the semifinal alongside India had they beaten the Rashid Khan-led side, the loss left their chances hanging in the balance with the match against India being the decider. India's Kuldeep Yadav and teammates celebrate a dismissal during the Super 8 Group 1 match against Bangladesh in the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024, at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua (ANI)

However, while the Aussies are up for the challenge of beating India and making the semifinals for the third straight time, they will have to counter the rain factor in St Lucia that looms large.

According to Accuweather, the forecast for Monday morning reads: 'Overcast with occasional rain and thunderstorm.' The hourly breakdown for the day further reveals that there are chances of heavy rainfall between 7 and 9 AM local time, with the chances of precipitation being over 65 per cent. However, the conditions are expected to be cloudy during the match hours, which begin at 10:30 AM local time. Although the start is likely to be delayed if St Lucia does experience heavy rainfall just before the start of the match, as they have been over the last 24 hours.

A delayed start could also hamper the penultimate Super Eight game of the 2024 T20 World Cup, with the weather forecast showing chances of thunderstorms in the afternoon as well.

What happens if India vs Australia is washed out?

There are no provisions for a reserve day set by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for Super Eight matches, and hence India and Australia will share a point each if the match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia is washed out due to rain.

A no result will automatically guarantee India a spot in the T20 World Cup semifinal for the second time in a row. However, for Australia, it will leave them with just three points from three games. Their only hope would be if Bangladesh can stun Afghanistan or the Super Eight match in Kingstown is washed out as well. In case the Bangladesh-Afghanistan game ends in no result, Australia will qualify via a superior net run rate despite having the same number of points from three matches.