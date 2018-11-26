India vs Australia: Team India Report Card of T20 international series

A belligerent innings by Virat Kohli ensured India ended the T20I series against Australia on a winning note in Sydney on Sunday. Following a heart-breaking loss in Brisbane and the match abandoned due to rain in Melbourne, the Men in Blue will be on a high going into the all-important Test series.

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan finished as the highest scorer in the series with 117 runs and all-rounder Krunal Pandya was the best bowler with five wickets.

Here’s a look at the India vs Australia T20 series Team India Report Card –

Rohit Sharma - Rating: 3/10, Verdict: Below average

Rohit Sharma, who has enjoyed success in Australia in the past, couldn’t play up to his potential in this T20 series. The Mumbai batsman departed for just seven runs in Brisbane and couldn’t convert a start into a big one in Sydney. However, the 31-year-old got India off to a flyer along with Shikhar Dhawan in the third T20 with a 16-ball 23. He used his typical pull shot to send Nathan Coulter-Nile and Marcus Stoinis for a six each before being bowled by Adam Zampa in the seventh over. Given his impact at the top of the order, India expects more from its vice-captain.

Shikhar Dhawan - Rating: 9/10, Verdict: Very Good

The player of the series Shikhar Dhawan was in excellent form in this series. The Delhi batsman smashed 76 runs off 42 balls in the first T20 and then backed it up with a 22-ball 41 innings in the all important decider in Sydney. Dhawan picked the length beautifully and struck some crackling shots through the covers. He hit 16 fours and 4 sixes in the series.

Virat Kohli - Rating: 6/10, Verdict: Good

The Indian captain couldn’t start the series as he would have liked when he top-edged a delivery off Adam Zampa. However, in the third T20, he made sure that he batted through the Indian innings. When Kohli walked into bat at 67/1, India needed 97 runs from 87 to win. He took his time to settle down at the start of his innings, but once he was set, Kohli scored boundaries at will. He scored an unbeaten 61 off 41 balls.

KL Rahul - Rating: 2/10, Verdict: Poor

KL Rahul continued to disappoint his fans after another poor series. He managed just 27 runs from two innings at an average of 13.50. He shared a 41-run partnership with Virat Kohli in the third T20, however, the Karnataka batsman was struggling to put bat on ball throughout the innings. He managed just 14 runs from 20 balls.

Rishabh Pant - Rating: 2/10, Verdict: Poor

Rishabh Pant was on track in taking India home in the first T20. He smashed 20 runs off 16 balls before he decided to play the baffling reverse scoop to get dismissed in a crunch situation. In the third T20, Pant had the responsibility of helping India chase down a total once again, but this time he hurried onto a shot which resulted in him getting out caught behind for a duck.

Dinesh Karthik – Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Very Good

Dinesh Karthik played a fiery knock of 30 runs off just 13 deliveries in the first T20 and almost took India over the line. After smashing four boundaries and one six, Karthik got out when India needed 11 runs from three balls to win. But, the Tamil Nadu batsman made up for his mistake by playing second fiddle to Virat Kohli in the third T20. He scored an unbeaten 22 off 18 balls.

Krunal Pandya – Rating: 7/10, Verdict: Good

Krunal Pandya had one of the worst days with the ball in the first T20 when he was taken for 55 runs in his quota of four overs. However, he came back strongly in the second and third T20 internationals with figures of 1/26 and 4/36. The left-arm spinner stormed through the Australian middle order to help India restrict the home side to a relatively low total in Sydney. His bowling figures are the best for any bowler in Australia in a T20 international.

Kuldeep Yadav – Rating: 7/10, Verdict: Good

Kuldeep Yadav’s four overs continued to be gold dust for Virat Kohli as he completed yet another series with a very impressive economy rate. The chinaman bowler didn’t pick up too many wickets, but bowled at an average of 16.50 and gave just 5.5 runs per over in this series. Kuldeep picked up the wicket of the dangerous Aaron Finch in the first and third T20 International.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Rating: 6/10, Verdict: Above Average

Bhuvneshwar Kumar came up with the goods in the first two T20s, but fizzled out a bit in Sydney. He gave away only 15 runs in three overs in the first T20 and followed it up with figures of 2/20 in the next match. However, in the third T20, the fast bowler conceded 33 runs in four over for no wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah – Rating: 5/10, Verdict: Average

Jasprit Bumrah had an ordinary series in comparison with his lofty standards in international cricket these days. The fast bowler bowled economical spells in the first two T20s, but failed to get breakthroughs at the start of the innings. But in the third T20, Bumrah was taken for 38 runs in four overs.

Khaleel Ahmed – Rating: 4/10, Verdict: Below Average

Khaleel Ahmed was very expensive in the first T20, conceding 42 runs in three overs. In the next two games, Ahmed performed a little better. With the new ball in Melbourne, Ahmed picked up some important wickets, but ended up leaking too many runs as well. In Sydney, the fast bowler recorded his best economy rate (8.75) in the series without taking any wicket.

