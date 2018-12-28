India vs Australia: Test recall will be tough, says Peter Handscomb

Australian wicket-keeper batsman Peter Handscomb, who made an immediate impact in the Big Bash League (BBL), said that he doesn’t expect a Test recall after being dropped from the third Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

While announcing that the 27-year-old player will be replaced by all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, Test captain Tim Paine had indicated that Handscomb would be back for the fourth Test in Sydney.

“It is always nice for him (Tim Paine) to say that. It is going to be a tough call on their behalf as well,” International Cricket Council quoted Handscomb, as saying on Thursday.

“Mitch Marsh is probably going to have to play if it is flat and spinning, we are going to need another bowler. And the other batters are batting really well. To come back in the side off the back of one T20 hit is a tough call, but I will put my hand up and work in the nets and hopefully something comes of it,” he added.

Playing against Sydney Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), which is also the venue for the final Test against India, Handscomb smashed 70 runs, which helped his side Melbourne Stars to a five-wicket victory

Handscomb, who was adjudged Player of the Match, whacked 70 off 35 balls, which included nine boundaries and three sixes at a strike rate of 200 in a modest chase of 131 runs.

“I have gone about trying to tinker with a couple of things. Working with Justin Langer, the coach, working with Graeme Hick, the batting coach, having some good conversations about what we think needs to be done to score runs. It is a bit mentally and a little bit technically as well. It is the same old conversation that has been happening with my technique for however many years now,” he stated. (ANI)

