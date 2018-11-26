India vs Australia: Test series Virat Kohli’s best chance to define captaincy legacy - Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram believes that Virat Kohli’s legacy as a captain will be defined in the upcoming Test series against Australia.

Kohli, who has been prolific with the bat in the recent past, has not been able to inspire his side to series victories in South Africa and England, and hence, the upcoming series promises to be a trial by fire for the flamboyant player.

“Yeah he’s got the best chance (to define his captaincy tenure), inexperienced young Aussie side, go all out and of course if they get early wickets that’s where the struggle for the bowlers is. I just worry about bowlers from India, Pakistan when they go there (Australia), sometimes they get excited with the bounce on the pitches, especially at Brisbane. So the idea is to pitch it up, don’t bowl short, short of length delivery, because they will be expecting that,” Akram told NDTV.

Speaking about the Indian bowling attack, the legendary bowler said that the conditions in Australia are nothing like South Africa and England and this will make the job for the Indian attack a lot tougher.

“I think the Indian bowlers will have it tough. To start off, there are a couple of drop-in pitches in Adelaide, Melbourne, they are not bouncy tracks any more. Brisbane will have a little bit of bounce. I think at Perth they are playing in a new stadium, I don’t know what sort of pitch they have over there. I think whenever India, Pakistan or teams from the sub-continent tour in Australia, the batsmen also struggle but now with the batting tracks, Indian batting is very consistent,” he added.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 19:45 IST