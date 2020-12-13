e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘The pair is already ready’, Aakash Chopra names Indian bowlers who can rock a ‘weak’ Australian top-order

India vs Australia: ‘The pair is already ready’, Aakash Chopra names Indian bowlers who can rock a ‘weak’ Australian top-order

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels that the current Indian bowling attack is lethal enough to trouble the Australian top order.

cricket Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 14:00 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami were the two Indian pacers who exposed a volatile Australian team in the 2018-19 series Down Under. The duo would be hoping to replicate their performance in the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia that begins from December 17 in Adelaide.

There are several factors that differentiate the current and last Test series played between India and Australia. Firstly, there is a pink-ball to be played and secondly, Ishant Sharma won’t be there to support Bumrah and Shami with his swings. But more importantly Australia have the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne who were not part of the Australia side last time around.

However, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels that the current Indian bowling attack is lethal enough to trouble the Australian top order.

Responding to a fan’s question on India’s bowling, Chopra said, “There is Bumrah and Shami and whichever third pacer plays will also be good, whether it is Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav or Mohammed Siraj.”

“As they say, fast bowlers, hunt in pairs. So, your pair is already ready. There is no tension there, till the time Bumrah and Shami are there, I feel we will have the ability to rock the top order,” he added.

The Aussies are currently with the opening conundrum ever since David Warner ruled out of the pink-ball Test with a groin injury. Chopra opined that the absence of their regular opener would make Australia look weak against the tourists.

“And let’s be fair, Warner is not there and Joe Burns is also doing 50-50. Will Pucovski has also got a blow to his head and he was also going 50-50. So, I feel their top order was anyway becoming a little weak. If you get one or two wickets with the new ball, then you can expose their middle order even more,” said Chopra.

“So, I think the Indian fast-bowling attack and the spinner also will be fine. Our bowling attack with the new ball in the first 40-45 overs, no problem, we will take wickets,” he added.

