India vs Australia: Tim Paine drops Virat Kohli on 47 in Melbourne Test - Watch

Whenever any team plays against India, Virat Kohli’s wicket is the most prized one and therefore, Australian captain Tim Paine will be very unhappy with himself to not latch onto a catch late in Day 1 of the third Test in Melbourne on Wedenesday. The Indian captain fished at a delivery from Mitchell Starc outside the off-stump and nicked it before Paine dropped the catch while diving to his right. Kohli was dropped while batting on 47.

ALSO READ: You’re paid to win, not play: Steve Smith on Cricket Australia’s pressure before ball-tampering row

Powerhouse Indian pair Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli built on an impressive 76 from debutant Mayank Agarwal to pile pain on Australia.

On a docile, batsman-friendly Melbourne Cricket Ground wicket, India ground their way to 215 for two at stumps on day one with the rock-like Pujara not out 68 and superstar Kohli unbeaten on 47 as the bowlers toiled in hot conditions for little reward.

Pat Cummins was the pick of the attack, taking two for 40.

India came into the Boxing Day clash with a new pair of inexperienced openers after the misfiring Murali Vijay and KL Rahul were axed, suggesting a hint of panic as Kohli’s men look to win their first-ever series in Australia.

But the exciting Agarwal rose to the challenge in front of 73,500 fans after India won an important toss and opted to bat on a pitch that is expected to deteriorate as the match wears on.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 18:22 IST