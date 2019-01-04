India vs Australia: Tim Paine reacts to Rishabh Pant ‘babysitting’ his kids - Watch

The ongoing Test series between India and Australia has seen its fair share of sledging and one of the best instances took place between Tim Paine and Rishabh Pant during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

While batting, Rishabh Pant was constantly sledged by the Australia skipper who asked the youngster if he can do babysitting when he (Paine) takes his wife for the movie.

“Tell you what big MS is back in the one day squad. Should get this bloke down to Hurricanes.. They need a batter. Fancy that extend you Aussie holiday, beautiful town Hobart too... get him a water front apartment. Have him over for dinner. Do you babysit? I can take my wife to the movies while you watch the kids,” Paine said

Few days ago, Tim Paine’s wife - Bonnie Paine - shared a story on Instagram, in which Rishabh can be seen holding one of her kids. Bonnie also called Rishabh best ‘babysitter’ in the picture.

Great stuff here from Tim Paine on the new family babysitter and the banter out in the middle! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/faCM6EQHLT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 2, 2019

When the media asked Tim Paine about the picture, the Australia skipper said, “Yeah, that was interesting. We were at the PM’s house yesterday. Just had a quick chat to Rishabh. My wife was happened to be there so we just grabbed a quick photo. He was a good sport and he is on the field, to be honest.”

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 09:02 IST