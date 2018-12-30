India vs Australia: Unorthodoxy, Pace, Swing - Michael Vaughan in awe of Jasprit Bumrah

Former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted that if he had to pick one bowler for all conditions, he would pick India’s speedster Jasprit Bumrah. The fast bowler returned with figures of 6/33 and 3/53 in the Melbourne Test to help India take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-Test series against Australia. He is presently the highest wicket-taker in the series with 20 wickets at an average of 14.65.

If I had to pick one bowler to bowl for me in all conditions now it would be @Jaspritbumrah93 .. he has absolutely everything .. Unorthodoxy,Pace,Swing,Seam,variation,hostility & he is a lovely bloke !! #AUSvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 30, 2018

Earlier, Indian captain Virat Kohli said the world’s top batsmen will have reason to fear Jasprit Bumrah after the talented young paceman put Australia to the sword in the third Test.

Bumrah, named man of the match after India’s 137-run win, dismissed Pat Cummins (63) to pick up one of the last two wickets required on Sunday and finished with career-best figures of 9-86, the biggest Test haul by an Indian quick in Australia.

Having only made his Test debut against South Africa in Cape Town in January, the 25-year-old from Gujarat finishes a stellar 2018 with 48 wickets from nine Tests at an average of 21.02.

Kohli said Bumrah was a man “obsessed” with his cricket and convinced of his ability to conjure wickets on any surface.

“He thinks, ‘How can I make a breakthrough for the team?’ Your mindset separates you from the rest and he’s as strong-headed as I’ve seen anyone in the past,” Kohli told reporters after his team won the third Test.

“And that’s the key to his success. What I’ve seen in the last 12 months is the way he has matured in Test cricket and the way that he is bowling so soon, so quickly in his Test career, I think is a very scary sign for all the batsmen around the world,” added Kohli.

