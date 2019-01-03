India vs Australia: Virat Kohli breaks yet another Sachin Tendulkar record in Sydney

Indian captain Virat Kohli broke yet another Sachin Tendulkar record as he became the fastest batsman to reach 19,000 international runs. He got to this feat in the in his 399th innings during the fourth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Kohli beat Sachin’s record quite comprehensively as the latter achieved the feat in 432 innings. The Indian captain was the fastest to 18,000 international runs too when he got to this feat in 382 innings back in September last year.

Earlier in the day, Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first on a Sydney track which is expected to turn as assist the spinners. India made two changes to their playing XI as KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav replaced Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma respectively.

It was not the best of starts for the visitors as they lost Rahul pretty early in the day. Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara then held fort and stitched a partnership of 100 runs for the second wicket. Agarwal was dismissed for 77 and then Kohli could not convert his good start into a substantial score as he gloved a short ball from Josh Hazlewood through to Tim Paine for 23.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 11:10 IST