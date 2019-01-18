India vs Australia: Virat Kohli & Co achieve historic first with ODI series win Down Under

The Indian cricket team created history on Friday as they defeated Australia by seven wickets in the third ODI encounter in Melbourne to clinch the series 2-1. This was the first bilateral ODI series victory for India in Australia after they lost their previous series (2015-16) by a 4-1 margin against the hosts.

However, this time, the visitors completed their tour Down Under without losing a series. The team had earlier registered a historic 2-1 win in the four-Test series while drawing the preceding three-match T20I rubber 1-1.

READ: MS Dhoni joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in elite list

MS Dhoni scored his third successive half century to guide India to a seven-wicket victory in the series-deciding third one-day international against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Dhoni, who was dropped twice in his innings and could have been run out too, made 87 not out as he combined with Kedar Jadhav (61 not out) to guide the tourists home with four balls remaining and complete India’s 2-1 series victory.

READ: Dhoni, Chahal and Jadhav guide India to maiden bilateral series win Down Under

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, making his first appearance in the series, had earlier finished with a career-best 6-42 to help dismiss Australia for 230 in 48.4 overs.

Australia had won the first match in Sydney last Saturday by 34 runs, before Dhoni and skipper Virat Kholi combined to give the visitors a final-over six-wicket victory in Adelaide on Tuesday.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 17:03 IST