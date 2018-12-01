India vs Australia: ‘Virat Kohli & Co must be tired’ - Dale Steyn predicts outcome of Test series

South Africa fast-bowler Dale Steyn has predicted the outcome of the upcoming four-match Test series between Australia and India, starting December 6 in Adelaide. While many past and current cricketers have said that this might be India’s best chance to win a Test series Down Under, Steyn tipped the hosts to clinch the series despite the absence of their star players Steve Smith and David Warner.

“I’d probably go with Australia, just in terms of history against India. The amount of touring they (India) have had this year, the guys might be a bit tired,” Steyn was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Steyn’s point is based on the fact that India started off their gruelling 2018 season by travelling to South Africa and then went on a two-month long tour of England. Virat Kohli and his troops lost to the Proteas in a closely fought series but were completely dismantled by the Three Lions in the five-match Test series.

“Even in England, I put my money on England to beat India, but India pushed them. I thought that England’s bowling would be the thing that pipped India, but India’s bowling really surprised me and if they continue in that vein they could cause some trouble down here (in Australia),” Steyn said.

The history that Steyn is referring to is completely stacked against India as in the previous 11 visits to Australia, they have never managed to win a series Down Under. Moreover, out of 44 Tests that they have played in the country,India have won just five matches.

The first Test between the two teams is scheduled to take place at the Adelaide Oval.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 09:34 IST