India vs Australia: Virat Kohli & Co’s preparations in full swing ahead of 1st T20 - Watch

Ahead of their opening game of the two-match T20I series against Australia on 24 February, India’s preparations are in full swing in Visakhapatnam.

The Australia side will play two T20Is and five one-day internationals during their India tour.

In the recently concluded tour of Down Under, India registered a historic 2-1 Test series win over Australia and followed it up with a 2-1 triumph in the three-match ODI series. It was the first time India registered a Test series win against Australia on their own turf. And the limited overs’ win also marked the first time a visiting Indian side triumphed in a bilateral ODI series in Australia.

Virat Kohli’s men will again look to get the better of their vaunted rivals and win both the series.

Team India’s preparations are in full swing. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a series of photos showing the veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni, fast bowler Umesh Yadav and skipper Kohli at practice in Vishakhapatnam.

The touring Australians will play the first of their two T20Is on 24th February in Visakhapatnam before moving to Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium for the second match on 27 February.

India’s T20I squad: Virat Kohli(Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 19:44 IST