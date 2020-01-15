India vs Australia: Virat Kohli’s fan sports unique hairstyle at Wankhede

cricket

India captain Virat Kohli enjoys tremendous popularity among cricketing fans all across the world. One such Indian fan turned up at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, sporting a hairstyle that resembled Virat Kohli’s face. The fan, named Chirag Khilare, shared an image of himself enjoying the 1st ODI between India and Australia, on Twitter. “The best @imVkohli From heart to head,” he wrote in the Twitter post.

Before the start of the match, Chirag had spoken to news agency ANI, in which he talked about his admiration for the Indan skipper. “For many years now, I have been following Virat in every match in India and have been a fan of him since he became the captain of the Under-19 team,” he said.

He added: “My dream is to meet Kohli and when I will meet him, I will first touch his feet and hug him and capture that moment through a photograph.” The fan also told ANI that it took him six to eight hours to get the hair tattoo done.

India suffered their worst defeat at the hands of Australia in the first ODI, with openers David Warner and Aaron Finch smashing tons each to chase down the total of 256 in the 38th over, without losing a single wicket. It was the first time Australia had defeated India by 10 wickets in an ODI match.

Speaking after the loss, Kohli said: “We were totally outplayed in all departments. It’s a strong Australian team, if you don’t play well, they could hurt you. We saw that with the bat in hand. We didn’t get enough runs. I thought we were too respectful at certain phases and it cost us. Can’t do that against a team like Australia. This is a chance for the team to bounce back but as I said, credit to Australia today.”