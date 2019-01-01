India vs Australia: Virat Kohli on the brink of breaking 76-year-old record

Virat Kohli is on the brink of breaking a 76-year-old record in the fourth Test against Australia. After taking a 2-1 lead in the Melbourne Test, if Kohli records another win in this series, then he will become the first-ever Indian captain to win two overseas Test series with three wins in each of the competitions. Virat Kohli had led India to a 3-0 Test series win against Sri Lanka in 2017. India played their first Test match against England in June 1932.

The Delhi batsman will also become the second Indian captain to win three Tests in a series outside Asia after Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, who won 3-1 in New Zealand in 1967-68.

With another win under his belt, Kohli will surpass Sourav Ganguly’s record for the most Test wins away from home. The Indian skipper has led India to 11 away wins so far. Kohli will also become the most successful Asian captain with three wins in Australia. Bishan Singh Bedi and Mushtaq Mohammad are the other two Asian captains with two wins in Australia.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: India’s predicted XI for Sydney Test; Ashwin could make a comeback

Virat Kohli ended the year 2018 as a top-ranked player in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings.

According to the recently updated rankings list, the 30-year-old dropped three points despite a first innings score of 82 in the third Test in Melbourne, but still enjoys a 34-point lead over Kane Williamson.

The right-hand batsman, who attained a career-high 937 points during the year, which is the highest ever by an India batsman, scored 1322 runs in all. He overtook Steven Smith in August and is now holding the top position for 135 days.

The fourth Test begins on January 3 in Sydney.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 15:02 IST