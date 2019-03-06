India vs Australia: Virat Kohli reveals tactics discussed with MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma in final overs

The second ODI between India and Australia in Nagpur went right down to the proverbial wire and the hosts held their nerves better to go up 2-0 in the series. However, not was hunky-dory for Virat Kohli who had to make a decisive move towards the latter end of the innings.

Marcus Stoinis was the danger man and hence, Kohli decided to finish off Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami before the 50th over, which forced him to throw the ball to either Vijay Shankar or Kedar Jadhav for the final over. Shankar, who had gone for 13 runs, in the only over he bowled in the match got the job done by picking up Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa, and now the captain reveals the tactics which were discussed with Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.

ALSO READ: Kevin Pietersen has a new nickname for run-machine Virat Kohli

“I was thinking about the 46th over (to go with Kedar/Shankar). I was talking with both of them (Rohit and Dhoni). If they (Bumrah and Shami) take wickets, we’ll be right in the game and that’s exactly what happened,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

The young all-rounder Vijay Shankar was under immense pressure, he had to defend 11 runs and he won the game for India by keeping his temperament.

“He (Shankar) just put the ball in the right areas. He showed great composure with both bat and the ball; a good game for him. Both are experienced, it’s always nice to speak them. Rohit is the vice-captain and MS has been there for a long time. These guys watch the game so keenly. I have a word with the bowler as well, invariably all of them are on the same page,” the skipper added.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 15:45 IST