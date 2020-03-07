India vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup final: India women predicted XI - Harmanpreet to bank on spinners at MCG

cricket

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 16:46 IST

India will take on Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup final at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. With four T20 titles including the last one in West Indies, the Meg Lanning-led Australian side is superior on record and even on paper but on current form Harmanpreet Kaur’s India will have a slight edge over the hosts.

India had beaten Australia in the tournament opener courtesy some blistering batting at the top by Shafali Verma and crafty leg-spin from Poonam Yadav. India, who are making their maiden appearance in the final, would be hoping for something similar from them on Sunday.

Ahead of the final, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her concerns over the forced eight-day break after their semi-final was a washout. “We haven’t been outdoors much and we didn’t manage to play an important game against England. We were all in touch and doing indoor training, but it doesn’t give you full confidence because the surface is totally different. Everyone was in good touch and thinking about what they can do for the team,” said Kaur.

Here’s India’s Predicted XI for India vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup final

Shafali Verma

With 161 runs in 4 matches, Shafali Verma is India’s leading run-scorer in the tournament. More than the runs, the manner in which she gets them, has earned praise from all quarters. Ahead of the final, Australia pacer Megan Schutt expressed her concerns over running into Verma, who had hit her for 16 runs in an over in the group stages.

Smriti Mandhana

Before the tournament, India had their hopes pinned on Smriti Mandhana but Shafali Verma’s emergence took some pressure off the star left-hander. Mandhana would be hoping to come good in the big final against Australia on Sunday.

Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues has been the star for India with her off-field antics. With the bat in hand, she hasn’t been disappointing either. Jemimah had decent outings in the group stage matches against Australia and Bangladesh and she will have the crucial role batting at No.3 in the Women’s T20 World Cup final against Australia.

Harmanpreet Kaur

With scores of 2,8,1 and 15 – this has been a forgettable World Cup so far for batswoman Harmanpreet but captain Harmanpreet wouldn’t have any such complaints. She became the first Indian captain to take her team to the finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup and on Sunday she will become the first India to lead a team in an ICC event final on her birthday.

Deepti Sharma

Deepti was India’s top-scorer with an unbeaten 49 in the tournament opener against Australia. She has done a fine job to contain the batsman with the ball too.

Veda Krishnamurthy

The designated finisher of the Indian women’s team, Veda Krishnamurthy, proved her worth with a quickfire 20 off just 11 balls in India’s group stage encounter against Bangladesh. If India aim to put a big score against the strong Australian bowling line-up in the final then Veda’s role will be important.

Taniya Bhatia

Taniya Bhatia has been excellent behind the stumps. She has been one of the main reasons behind the success of the Indian spinners in the World Cup. When Mandhana was injured for the Bangladesh match, she was given the responsibility to open for India.

Shikha Pandey

The lone specialist seamer in the Indian side, the experienced Shikha Pandey has been spot on with her line and lengths in the tournament. She has picked up 7 wickets in the T20 World Cup so far and will have the responsibility of striking early with the new ball in the India vs Australia T20 World Cup final on Sunday.

Radha Yadav

Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav was the star for India in their last group stage match against Sri Lanka. She picked up 4 wickets for just 23 runs to emerge as the player of the match.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Another left-arm spinner and equally effective – Rajeshwari Gayakwad has been one of the most consistent performers for India in the last 12 months. She is yet to set the stage on fire in this world cup and would look to do the same in the final against Australia at MCG.

Poonam Yadav

India’s highest wicket-taker in this World Cup ( 9 wickets), leg-spinner Poonam Yadav will be one of the key weapons for India in the final. She had turned the game on its in the group stages against Australia by picking up 4 wickets.