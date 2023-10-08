India vs Australia, World Cup 2023 Match 5: IND vs AUS head-to-head record and form guide

When the Indian cricket team, led by the illustrious Rohit Sharma, steps onto the field for its inaugural match of the high-stakes World Cup against Australia, the weight of a billion expectations will hang palpably in the air. Under the affable leadership of Pat Cummins, Australia presents a formidable squad, ready to engage in fierce competition at the Chepauk Stadium. This iconic venue has borne witness to numerous memorable battles between these cricketing giants, including the legendary tied Test of 1986, the closely contested Reliance Cup game the following year, and the pivotal Test series-decider in 2001. Captains Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins greet each other at the toss during the 3rd and final ODI between Australia and India, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot(ANI)

While India boasts world-class batting prowess, Australia's pace attack ranks among the best in the world. However, the question looming over Australia's campaign is whether their pace battery can endure the sweltering Chennai heat.

For India, at the helm stands a 36-year-old skipper who understands that his legacy hinges on whether he hoists the coveted Cup on November 19th. Alongside him, Virat Kohli, nearing 35, is undeniably one of the greatest all-format batters of his generation. He finds himself just three centuries away from surpassing the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, the very man he famously carried on his shoulders during a memorable night at Wankhede Stadium 12 summers ago.

As India and Australia prepare to renew their storied rivalry on the cricketing battlefield, fans across the globe eagerly await the drama, spectacle, and moments that only a World Cup can provide. We take a look at some of the key stats ahead of the encounter:

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD OVERALL:

Matches: 149

India win: 56

Australia win: 83

No result: 10

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD WORLD CUP:

Matches: 12

India win: 4

Australia win: 8

No result: 0

LAST 5 MEETINGS:

India and Australia have met over two bilateral series this year – both in India. In the first, the Aussies – under Steve Smith's captaincy – had registered a 2-1 win, with Australia winning the last two ODIs. In the second series that took place right before the World Cup, India produced a formidable outing despite the absence of star players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya among others, registering a 2-1 win. Australia, however, lead with 3-2 record over India in the last five matches.

FORM GUIDE

India - L, W, W, W, L (last five completed ODI matches)

Australia - W, L, L, L, L (last five completed ODI matches)

Did you know?

The MA Chidambaram Stadium has witnessed seven memorable encounters in cricket's premier tournament. Among these, Australia has featured thrice, emerging victorious on each occasion. In 1987, they prevailed over India in a nail-biting group-stage contest, clinching a one-run win, and then comfortably defeated Zimbabwe by 96 runs. In the 1996 edition, Australia chased down 287 to overcome New Zealand in a quarter-final clash.

India, on the other hand, has played just one other World Cup match at Chepauk, apart from the 1987 defeat to Australia. During their triumphant 2011 World Cup campaign, they defeated West Indies by a convincing 80-run margin at this ground.

