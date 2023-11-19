India vs Australia World Cup final, Ahmedabad weather report: Is there any chance of rain? What is reserve day rule?

India have been on a sensational winning streak in the 2023 World Cup as they made their fourth final in the tournament history on the match of 10 consecutive wins. It is the most ever India have ever managed in their ODI history. Captain Rohit Sharma's aggressive starts, Virat Kohli's record-breaking run coupled with underrated support from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami's stellar run to become the leading wicket-taker has all led to India emerging as the rightful team to claim the elusive trophy. However, between the title and them stands a familiar rival in Australia. Fans wave the Indian flags during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023's final match between India and Australia, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Saturday(PTI)

No two teams have faced each other (13) in the World Cup more times than India and Australia, and in their only meeting in the final, back in 2003, the Men in Blue had lost by 125 runs. The Rohit Sharma-led side have been touted to avenge India's loss 20 years back when Ricky Ponting's record 140 off 121 to shatter Indian hopes. As we gear up for India's big final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium, let's take a look at the weather forecast in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

What is the weather forecast for Ahmedabad on the day of World Cup 2023 final?

The good news for all cricket fans across the globe, is that there is zero chances of rain on Sunday in Ahmedabad. According to Accuweather, there will be "plenty of sunshine", with the mercury set to rise to a warm 33-degree Celsius in the afternoon before falling to as low as 20-degree Celsius in the night. Hence, we can expect a full and uninterrupted match in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

In case, rain does play spoilsport and the match can't be finished on Sunday, ICC has provisions for a reserve day which will be Monday. The match will begin from where it was stopped.

India have beaten Australia in this World Cup, at the very start of their campaign in Chennai. However, Australia hev roared back into the contest since then winning eight matches in a row including their semifinal win against South Africa.

