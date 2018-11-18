India vs Australia: You can’t stop Rohit Sharma, concedes Glenn Maxwell

Rohit Sharma has been a consistent performer for the Indian cricket team when it comes to limited overs cricket in the recent times. With a record shattering century against West Indies, he proved once again why he is considered to be a run machine in the T20Is and ahead of the series against Australia, even his opponents are singing praises of the India opener.

Glenn Maxwell, in an interview to directhit.com.au, said that the 31-year-old makes batting look effortless. He also said that Rohit has got the highest score of 264 runs in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and “you can’t stop him.”

Rohit Sharma’s smashed his way into the record books of T20 internationals, becoming the first ever player to slam 4 centuries in international cricket’s shortest format during the second T20 international against Windies at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium.

Rohit brought up his century in 58 balls. He had earlier slammed centuries against South Africa, Sri Lanka and England. Rohit Sharma’s blitz in Lucknow handed him a bagful of records and helped him get past Indian captain Virat Kohli yet again.

As a result of this, he became the player with most 50-plus knocks in T20 internationals. This was the 19th time the Indian opener and stand-in-captain has surpassed the 50-run mark. He went ahead of Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has 18 50-plus scores to his credit.

Rohit Sharma also became the highest run-getter for India in T20 internationals, again getting past Virat Kohli, who has been rested for this series. Kohli though has amassed his records in lesser number of matches.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 16:42 IST