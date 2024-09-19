India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Chennai weather: Rain disruptions set to frustrate Rohit Sharma and co. on red-ball return

After a significant gap, Team India is set to return to Test action with the first match of a two-game series against Bangladesh, starting on Thursday in Chennai. This will mark the first Test series under new head coach Gautam Gambhir, and expectations are high for the home side. However, weather predictions indicate that rain may play a role on the opening day of the match, which could dampen the proceedings. Groundsmen at work during a rain break in Chennai (representative image)(PTI)

According to AccuWeather, there is a 25% probability of precipitation during the morning session of Day 1, with that figure rising to 46% in the afternoon. Showers are expected around 2 PM, which could disrupt the second session and possibly delay the start of the third. While a complete washout is unlikely, interruptions due to rain appear to be a real possibility.

Hourly weather prediction on Day 1(AccuWeather)

The forecast predicts cloudy conditions throughout the day, with temperatures hovering between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Day 2 also carries a high probability of rain, with a 51% chance of showers expected around the afternoon. Thunderstorms may also make an appearance, but much like the first day, the rest of Day 2 should see clearer skies.

Fortunately for cricket fans, Days 3, 4, and 5 are expected to be largely free of rain, with a less than 30% chance of precipitation on each day.

India return to Tests after half-a-year

This will be India’s first red-ball encounter since their 4-1 series win against England at home earlier this year. The team has been out of action in the Test format for nearly six months, and it will be interesting to see how the side performs on its return to the format. With a squad that ranks among the world’s best, head coach Gautam Gambhir will likely feel confident heading into the series.

This will also be Virat Kohli's first Test this year, as the talismanic India batter had skipped the series against England due to personal reasons. Regardless, Kohli, alongside captain Rohit Sharma, will be eager to lead the charge and accumulate crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points.