India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch live telecast on TV and online

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:42 IST

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Streaming: The stage is set for the historic pink-ball Test between India and Bangladesh which begins from Friday. The two teams have not yet played a single day-night Test, and will be hoping to get accustomised to playing the longest format with the pink ball, which is a prospect that makes the prospect exciting. The two teams have been practicing under lights in preparation for the Test for the past few days, since India defeated the opposition by an innings and 130 runs in the first Test to take 1-0 lead in the series.

Where is the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test taking place?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

At what time does the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test begin?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match begins from 13:00 pm IST from Friday (November 22).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match online?

The online streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/