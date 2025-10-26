India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: When, where and how to watch IND vs BAN live on TV, online

India have already made it through to the semifinal, having sealed the final spot in the top four after beating reigning T20 champions New Zealand earlier this week. But the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won't treat the Bangladesh game as a dead rubber. It will be the game where India will want to test their strategies and techniques, before they unfold them in the Women's World Cup semifinal against Australia next week. India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025(PTI)

However, the match in Navi Mumbai faces a significant threat of rain. While the pitch and conditions promise a high-scoring contest, rain could spoil the party, with a 75 per cent chance of showers predicted from Sunday morning.

For Bangladesh, the contest will be about pride. Their bowling has been impressive throughout the campaign, but was undone by their lacklustre batting show. which left them at the bottom of the table with just one win, albeit more than seventh-placed Pakistan, who garnered three points after three of their matches were washed out due to rain.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Bangladesh: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fahima Khatun.

Here are all the details for the Women's World Cup 2025 match between India and Bangladesh:

When will the India vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place on Sunday, October 26 at 3 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

Which channels will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The India vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the India vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The India vs England, Women's World Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

