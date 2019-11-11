e-paper
India vs Bangladesh: Rishabh Pant’s struggles with DRS continues in Nagpur, Twitter reacts

IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant’s struggles with DRS continued in the 3rd T20I in Nagpur, as he made yet another wrong DRS call.

cricket Updated: Nov 11, 2019 11:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rishabh Pant makes another howler in Ranchi in 3rd T20I.
Rishabh Pant makes another howler in Ranchi in 3rd T20I.(File)
         

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant continues to be under the scanner for his poor performance with the bat, but the wicketkeeper also grabbed the headlines in the recently concluded Bangladesh series for making wrong DRS calls. In the first T20I in New Delhi, Pant convinced skipper Rohit Sharma to go for a review after a caught behind appeal in Yuzvendra Chahal’s over, but the replays showed that the ball had missed the bat.

Pant’s struggles with DRS continued in the 3rd T20I in Nagpur, as he made yet another wrong DRS call. The inciden took place when Mohammad Naim and Mohammad Mithun were building a good partnership in the middle after Indian seamer Deepak Chahar took two quick wickets early on.

Also read: Pant’s lapses being talked about as he is doing thankless job: Gavaskar

Pacer Khaleel Ahmed bowled a shortish delivery to Naim, which was pitched outside off and the batsman tried to chase it down as the ball went straight into Pant’s gloves. The keeper was quick to launch a huge appeal for caught behind, which convinved Sharma to seek a review after the umpire turned down the appeal. The replays showed that the ball had completely missed the bat, and India lost their review. Pant was seen chuckling over his mistake, as the crowd reportedly started chanting “Dhoni, Dhoni”.

Twitter was quick to react over another DRS gaffe by the youngster:

 

Luckily for Pant and Team India, the hosts went on to bowl out Bangladesh for 144 in 175-run chase, winning the match by 30 runs, to seal the series 2-1. Deepak Chahar, who picked six wickets for seven runs remained the star of the show for India, and was awarded the man of the match trophy for his performance.

