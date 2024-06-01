India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up game live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs BAN on TV and online

Team India is all set to play their first and only warm-up game in preparation for the 2024 T20 World Cup on Saturday against Bangladesh at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. India last played an international game in the format back in January this year, in the home series against Afghanistan, before the players dispersed for their respective campaigns in IPL 2024. Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma during a training session for the T20 World Cup in New York(PTI)

India held two practice sessions in the build-up to the game and held an optional training day on Friday, with focus on tail-end batting and Hardik Pandya's intense bowling drills. However, Virat Kohli did not attend any of the practice sessions as he reached New York on Friday night after reportedly extending his period of break after IPL 2024. It is yet to be seen if Kohli will be part of the warm-up game against Bangladesh.

This will also be India's first appearance at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, where the team will play three of their four group-stage matches in the T20 World Cup. Captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid will be keen on assessing then pitch conditions ahead of their opener against Ireland on June 5, followed by the mouth-watering tie against Pakistan on June 9.

Bangladesh, who are part of Group D in the T20 World Cup, will begin their campaign against Sri Lanka on June 8 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Florida, before facing South Africa on June 10 in New York.

Here are the live-streaming details of the India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match

When will India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match take place?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match will take place on Saturday, June 1, at 8:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match take place?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match will take at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

How to watch the live broadcast of India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match?

The live broadcast of the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match?

The live streaming of India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.