India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli plays gully cricket with kids ahead of Indore Test - Watch

cricket

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 18:28 IST

The first Test encounter between India and Bangladesh is just two days away but Virat Kohli found time to indulge in some gully cricket with kids in Indore. In a video posted on Instagram, the Indian cricket team skipper was caught batting against kids at the Shreeji Valley Bicholi area with some kids in the run up to the Test match. The team arrived in Indore on Monday and on Thursday, they took part in their first practice session with red and pink balls.

The first batsman to face the pink ball was skipper Kohli and it was a mixed experience for the right-hander. While he did miss a couple of deliveries, it did not stop Kohli from producing a couple of trademark cover drives.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane also practised with the pink ball with both batsmen taking a cautious approach. The duo defended most of the deliveries and were looking to play the ball with soft hands. There was not much visible swing and the ball was coming nicely to the bat on the practice pitches.

Kohli’s India will be aiming to strengthen their number one position in the world Test championship when they start a two-match series against Bangladesh on Thursday.

India start as favourites to pick up 120 points from the two games against a Bangladesh side missing key players.

The hosts have recorded two sweeps in the five-day format since the start of the Test championship in August, beating South Africa and the West Indies. New Zealand and Sri Lanka are second and third, already 180 points behind though they have played only one series each.

India go into the first match in Indore boosted by a 2-1 Twenty20 series win over Bangladesh. Kohli, who opted out of the T20 matches, returns to lead the side that recently won their record 11th straight series at home.

(With agency inputs)