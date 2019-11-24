e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 24, 2019

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni’s record after Day-Night Test victory

This was their seventh Test match win in a row for skipper Virat Kohli - the most by any Indian captain as he surpassed MS Dhoni’s record.

cricket Updated: Nov 24, 2019 14:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli, right, and other teammates congratulate Umesh Yadav, second left, for the dismissal of Bangladesh's Ebadot Hossain.
Virat Kohli, right, and other teammates congratulate Umesh Yadav, second left, for the dismissal of Bangladesh's Ebadot Hossain.(AP)
         

India continued their brilliant run of form as they defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the second and final test for a 2-0 series sweep at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. The hosts dominated the encounter from the very first ball and an inspired show by the pacers guided them to victory in their first ever Day-Night Test. This was their seventh Test match win in a row for skipper Virat Kohli - the most by any Indian captain as he surpassed MS Dhoni’s record. Under Dhoni, India won six successive victories in the longest format of the game in 2013.

With another win in the format, India have made a world record as they are now the first team to win 4 consecutive tests by an innings. India defeated South Africa in their last two Tests while also drubbing Bangladesh at home.

READ: India script world record with victory over Bangladesh in Pink Ball Test

When it came to the bowlers, Umesh Yadav followed Ishant Sharma’s example from the first innings as he claimed five wickets in the winning cause. In the process, the Indian pacers combined to pick 19 wickets, which is the most wickets picked by an Indian pace attack at home.

Umesh Yadav took 5-43 while Ishant Sharma finished with 4-55 for a match haul of nine wickets as the tourists were bowled out for 195 runs in just 8.4 overs on the fourth day of the day-night test.

READ: India smash Bangladesh by innings & 46 runs in D/N test, seal series 2-0

Only Mushfiqur Rahim, 74, stalled India’s relentless push for its record seventh consecutive test win.

Mahmudullah who retired hurt on Saturday owing to a hamstring injury didn’t come out to bat again.

Bangladesh made 106 in its first innings, before India’s captain Virat Kohli scored 136, for his 27th test hundred, and then declared his team’s first innings at 347-9 for a lead of 241 runs.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
India smash Bangladesh by innings & 46 runs in D/N test, seal series 2-0
India smash Bangladesh by innings & 46 runs in D/N test, seal series 2-0
Court seeks Maharashtra governor’s letter, decision on floor test tomorrow
Court seeks Maharashtra governor’s letter, decision on floor test tomorrow
‘I’m safe’: NCP leader who was reported ‘missing’ after Maharashtra twist
‘I’m safe’: NCP leader who was reported ‘missing’ after Maharashtra twist
Professor in ‘shock’ after Maharashtra twist; applies for leave, gets a no
Professor in ‘shock’ after Maharashtra twist; applies for leave, gets a no
Ajit Pawar removed as legislature wing leader, NCP tells governor Koshyari
Ajit Pawar removed as legislature wing leader, NCP tells governor Koshyari
‘World’s youngest genius’, 6-year-old Chennai girl solves Rubik’s cube blindfolded
‘World’s youngest genius’, 6-year-old Chennai girl solves Rubik’s cube blindfolded
The Air Force employee who takes permission to play cricket for Bangladesh
The Air Force employee who takes permission to play cricket for Bangladesh
New Nokia smartphone to launch on December 5: Key specs already leaked
New Nokia smartphone to launch on December 5: Key specs already leaked
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news