India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni’s record after Day-Night Test victory

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 14:38 IST

India continued their brilliant run of form as they defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the second and final test for a 2-0 series sweep at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. The hosts dominated the encounter from the very first ball and an inspired show by the pacers guided them to victory in their first ever Day-Night Test. This was their seventh Test match win in a row for skipper Virat Kohli - the most by any Indian captain as he surpassed MS Dhoni’s record. Under Dhoni, India won six successive victories in the longest format of the game in 2013.

With another win in the format, India have made a world record as they are now the first team to win 4 consecutive tests by an innings. India defeated South Africa in their last two Tests while also drubbing Bangladesh at home.

When it came to the bowlers, Umesh Yadav followed Ishant Sharma’s example from the first innings as he claimed five wickets in the winning cause. In the process, the Indian pacers combined to pick 19 wickets, which is the most wickets picked by an Indian pace attack at home.

Umesh Yadav took 5-43 while Ishant Sharma finished with 4-55 for a match haul of nine wickets as the tourists were bowled out for 195 runs in just 8.4 overs on the fourth day of the day-night test.

Only Mushfiqur Rahim, 74, stalled India’s relentless push for its record seventh consecutive test win.

Mahmudullah who retired hurt on Saturday owing to a hamstring injury didn’t come out to bat again.

Bangladesh made 106 in its first innings, before India’s captain Virat Kohli scored 136, for his 27th test hundred, and then declared his team’s first innings at 347-9 for a lead of 241 runs.

