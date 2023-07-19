India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd ODI: IND look to level series after shock loss, BAN chasing history

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score 2nd ODI: India's scorecard in the first ODI cut a sorry figure. They had to chase a target of 154 in 44 overs and ended up being all out for 113 in under 36. The fiery Marufa Akter was the destroyer-in-chief for the elated hosts with figures of 4/29 as they recorded their first-ever win over India in the ODI format. Now, they stand a chance at recording their first-ever win over India in an ODI series. For India, they will be hoping that their batters can come good, it had been a problem that was plaguing them in the T20I series as well and has now spilled over to the ODIs as well.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score 2nd ODI:(BCB)