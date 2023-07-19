Home / Cricket / India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd ODI: IND look to level series after shock loss, BAN chasing history
Live

India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd ODI: IND look to level series after shock loss, BAN chasing history

Jul 19, 2023 07:10 AM IST
India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score 2nd ODI: Follow live score and updates of IND W Vs BAN W here. 

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score 2nd ODI: India's scorecard in the first ODI cut a sorry figure. They had to chase a target of 154 in 44 overs and ended up being all out for 113 in under 36. The fiery Marufa Akter was the destroyer-in-chief for the elated hosts with figures of 4/29 as they recorded their first-ever win over India in the ODI format. Now, they stand a chance at recording their first-ever win over India in an ODI series. For India, they will be hoping that their batters can come good, it had been a problem that was plaguing them in the T20I series as well and has now spilled over to the ODIs as well. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 19, 2023 07:10 AM IST

    India vs Bangladesh live score: Bangladesh full squad

  • Jul 19, 2023 07:10 AM IST

    IND w vs BAN w Live score: India full squad

    Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Bareddy Anusha, Meghna Singh, Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Uma Chetry

  • Jul 19, 2023 07:04 AM IST

    IND w vs BAN w Live: Hello and welcome!

    India's last ODI assignment was about 10 months ago. That was Jhulan Goswami's last international series and it ended with India sweeping the mighty England in England. Little would they have known that they would be fighting for their lives against Bangladesh in their next ODI series. A combination of a lack of match practice and utterly poor batting conditions seems to have caught the Indian batters unawares almost and they have struggled to adjust to it since the second T20I of this tour. For Bangladesh, this is a chance for them to show the world that they have the might to give the big teams an almighty fright. 

india women cricket team women's cricket harmanpreet kaur smriti mandhana shafali verma

cricket
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 07:10 AM IST

ByHT Sports Desk

