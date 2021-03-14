Ishan Kishan only the second Indian batsman to score fifty on T20I debut
- India vs England: Ishan Kishan recorded a half-century off 28 balls, making him only the second India batsman to register a fifty on T20I debut.
Ishan Kishan celebrated his India debut in style. A couple of hours after getting his India cap, Kishan scored a half-century in his first appearance for India to make the occasion even more special. Kishan recorded a half century off 28 balls with back-to-back sixes off leg-spinner Adil Rashid, making him only the second India batsman to register a fifty on T20I debut.
Also Read | India vs England 2nd T20I Highlights
The record for the first India batsman scoring a half-century on T20I debut belongs to Ajinkya Rahane, whose 61 against England at the Old Trafford in Manchester in 2011, remains the highest individual score in T20Is by an Indian on debut. Opening the batting, Rahane had scored 61 off 39 balls with eight boundaries even though India ended up on the losing side.
Also Read | Kohli reaches new milestone, becomes first player to score 3000 runs in T20Is
Opening the batting for India, Kishan saw his partner KL Rahul depart for duck in the first innings of India’s chase. That however, did not deter the concentration or the confidence of the youngster, who opened his account with a flick for four off Jofra Archer. That was the beginning of the onslaught as Kishan went on to hammer four more boundaries to go with four sixes.
Also Read | 2nd T20I: Kishan hits big on debut, Kohli shines too as India level series
In the sixth over, Kishan hit England quick Tom Curran for a six and two fours to bring up the fifty-run partnership between him and India captain Virat Kohli. When Ben Stokes came on to bowl, Kishan did not spare him either, smoking the England all-rounder for a six off a phenomenal pull shot. Next on the radar was Rashid, whom Kishan welcomed with a four, slog-sweeping him between deep square and deep midwicket.
Kishan was on 41 when he received a lifeline. He miscued the ball and hit it towards long-on where Stokes, of all people, dropped a sitter. Stokes came running in and going for the reverse cup, failed to hold on to the catch. The next two shots Kishan went after, he got plenty behind them, clearing the ropes to reach a fifty he promises to remember for a long time. Rashid, however, got his man later in the over as Kishan failed to connect a reverse sweep and was out LBW, the review not able to save him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India Ka Apna Mantra': IPL 2021 campaign launched
- The IPL 2021 will return to India and will begin on April 9.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Remaining three T20Is between India and England to be played behind closed doors
- The remaining three T20Is between India and England will be played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch
- India vs England 3rd T20 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 3rd T20 Match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Laxman explains why Virat Kohli is 'such an important player for Indian cricket'
- The run-machine had a few setbacks in the past month where he accumulated three ducks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prithvi Shaw is ready for the next step, with a little help from Greg Chappell
- The former Australian great gave crucial inputs after Shaw's failures during India's tour of Australia. The Mumbai batsman put those lessons to work with a record 827 runs in eight games at the Vijay Hazare trophy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's just about hitting that next ball for four or six'
- Sanjay Manjrekar feels the likes of Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant are not worried about losing their wicket and instead focus on backing their instincts to get results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India fined for slow over-rate in second T20I against England
- Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's not easy to bat in a carefree and fearless fashion in your debut match'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He believes in sixes, not fours': Raja delighted with Kishan's fifty on debut
- India vs England: Ramiz Raja was enthralled watching Ishan Kishan bat, believing India did the right thing handing debuts to proven IPL performers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bumrah bowled over by Sanjana: Congratulatory messages pour in for the couple
- Ever since Jasprit Bumrah was granted leave from India's Test squad ahead of the fourth Test against England in Ahmedabad, rumours about his marriage began to do multiple rounds across all social media platforms.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We have begun a new journey together': Bumrah ties the knot in Goa - See pics
- Before the fourth Test against England, Bumrah was relieved from India's squad due to personal reasons.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior players kept positive team environment: Mumbai coach Powar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He's massive for cricket and Chennai': Ngidi on being overwhelmed by MSD's aura
- IPL 2021: Lungi Ngidi, who made his IPL debut in 2018 under MS Dhoni, revealed how he was blown away by the skipper's aura, one that literally gave him goosebumps.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More money doesn't mean ball suddenly swings more or wicket is greener: Cummins
- IPL 2021: Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping INR 15.50 crore at the 2020 IPL auction, admitted he felt the weight of the hefty price tag.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'To beat India in their own backyard is a massive achievement': Graeme Smith
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox