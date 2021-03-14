Ishan Kishan only the second Indian batsman to score fifty on T20I debut

Ishan Kishan celebrated his India debut in style. A couple of hours after getting his India cap, Kishan scored a half-century in his first appearance for India to make the occasion even more special. Kishan recorded a half century off 28 balls with back-to-back sixes off leg-spinner Adil Rashid, making him only the second India batsman to register a fifty on T20I debut.

Also Read | India vs England 2nd T20I Highlights

The record for the first India batsman scoring a half-century on T20I debut belongs to Ajinkya Rahane, whose 61 against England at the Old Trafford in Manchester in 2011, remains the highest individual score in T20Is by an Indian on debut. Opening the batting, Rahane had scored 61 off 39 balls with eight boundaries even though India ended up on the losing side.





Also Read | Kohli reaches new milestone, becomes first player to score 3000 runs in T20Is

Opening the batting for India, Kishan saw his partner KL Rahul depart for duck in the first innings of India’s chase. That however, did not deter the concentration or the confidence of the youngster, who opened his account with a flick for four off Jofra Archer. That was the beginning of the onslaught as Kishan went on to hammer four more boundaries to go with four sixes.

Also Read | 2nd T20I: Kishan hits big on debut, Kohli shines too as India level series

In the sixth over, Kishan hit England quick Tom Curran for a six and two fours to bring up the fifty-run partnership between him and India captain Virat Kohli. When Ben Stokes came on to bowl, Kishan did not spare him either, smoking the England all-rounder for a six off a phenomenal pull shot. Next on the radar was Rashid, whom Kishan welcomed with a four, slog-sweeping him between deep square and deep midwicket.

Kishan was on 41 when he received a lifeline. He miscued the ball and hit it towards long-on where Stokes, of all people, dropped a sitter. Stokes came running in and going for the reverse cup, failed to hold on to the catch. The next two shots Kishan went after, he got plenty behind them, clearing the ropes to reach a fifty he promises to remember for a long time. Rashid, however, got his man later in the over as Kishan failed to connect a reverse sweep and was out LBW, the review not able to save him.