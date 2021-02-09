IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'After a 100, class players carry their form': Sanjay Manjrekar explains his 'issue' with Ajinkya Rahane
Ajinkya Rahane during training. (Getty Images)
Ajinkya Rahane during training. (Getty Images)
cricket

'After a 100, class players carry their form': Sanjay Manjrekar explains his 'issue' with Ajinkya Rahane

  • Manjrekar has explained his 'issue' with India batsman Ajinkya Rahane, highlighting his expectations from the vice-captain of the India team.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:18 PM IST

Sanjay Manjrekar has been vocal about his criticism for Indian players on social media. Not too long ago, the commentator landed in hot waters for his comment on Ravindra Jadeja but has not shied away from expressing what he feels. This time, around Manjrekar has explained his problem with India batsman Ajinkya Rahane, highlighting his expectations from the vice-captain of the India team.

Rahane was dismissed for a duck in India's second innings as the team tried and aim at salvaging a draw against England on Day 5 in Chennai. Rahane, who was out for 1 in the first innings, disappointed in the second, getting bowled to a vicious in-swinging delivery from James Anderson for a third-ball duck. Manjrekar reckons Rahane has a bigger responsibility towards the team and should have carried on getting bigger scores after his match-winning century against Australia in Melbourne in December last year.

"My issue with Rahane the captain is Rahane the batsman. After that 100 in Melbourne his scores are - 27*, 22, 4, 37, 24, 1 & 0. After a 100, class players carry their form & carry the burden of players out of form," Manjrekar tweeted on Tuesday.

In his initial years, Rahane created a name for himself by scoring centuries in New Zealand, England and Australia. But over the years, the big scores have eluded India's vice-captain. He went more than two years without a Test century, finally breaking the drought with a knock of 115 against South Africa in Ranchi in 2019, before scoring that scintillating century in Melbourne. In the famous Sydney Test, where India fashioned an epic draw, Rahane got a start, scoring 22 before playing on a delivery from Pat Cummins.

In the final Test match in Brisbane, Rahane came out with intent as India attempted at chasing down over 300 runs in the fourth innings. He began with a six of Nathan Lyon but couldn't carry on getting out to Cummins again, nicking a ball from him to the wicketkeeper. Come the Chennai Test, with India looking to rebuild, Rahane hit a full toss wide of cover, where Joe Root took a stunning one-handed catch to send the batsman back.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england live cricket score of india vs england india vs england live streaming ajinkya rahane virat kohli-ajinkya rahane ajinkya rahane post sanjay manjrekar ravindra jadeja-sanjay manjrekar twitter spat sanjay manjrekar tweets
app
Close
Live
India vs England Score, 1st Test, Day 5(Twitter)
India vs England Score, 1st Test, Day 5(Twitter)
cricket

1st Test, Day 5 Live: Nadeem departs, England need 1 wicket to win

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:33 PM IST
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5: Indian captain Virat Kohli brings up a fighting fifty against England while chasing a mammoth 420-run target. It's his 24th Test fifty and 6th against England. Follow score and updates of IND v ENG.
READ FULL STORY
England's James Anderson(Twitter)
England's James Anderson(Twitter)
cricket

'Jimmy' rolls the years back at Chepauk- Watch Anderson's brilliance in Chennai

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:23 PM IST
  • Known for his ability to swing the ball and make it move off the seam in helpful conditions, Anderson produced two fantastic deliveries to breach the defence of India opener Shubman Gill and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, in conditions where he has struggled to perform otherwise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sunil Gavaskar. (Getty Images)
File image of Sunil Gavaskar. (Getty Images)
cricket

'His importance is underrated': Sunil names the 'glue' of India's batting

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:47 AM IST
  • India vs England: Calling his importance to the team underrated, Gavaskar believes the player is the glue that holds this Indian batting line-up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishant Sharma trained under Jason Gillespie ahead of 2018 cricket season. (Getty Images)
Ishant Sharma trained under Jason Gillespie ahead of 2018 cricket season. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He's getting more wickets': Laxman explains Gillespie's role in Ishant's career

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:54 AM IST
  • India vs England: VVS Laxman explained how former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie helped Ishant become a more lethal fast-bowler in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Ian Bell. (Getty Images)
File image of Ian Bell. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He could be dangerous at back of innings': Bell on India player who worries him

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:03 PM IST
  • India vs England: As the match heads towards the final day, all three results appear possible with India needing 380 more runs to win and England needing 9 wickets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishant Sharma bowls. (Getty Images)
Ishant Sharma bowls. (Getty Images)
cricket

Ishant Sharma: Miles and miles, and a splendid milestone

By Sanjjeev K Samyal, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:13 AM IST
  • For Ishant Sharma, getting 300 Test wickets is a reward for a 14-year journey of toil, discipline, sheer steel of not giving up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli averages 49.78 while batting fourth in Tests. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli averages 49.78 while batting fourth in Tests. (BCCI)
cricket

Will India go for the kill at Chepauk today?

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:47 AM IST
  • Chasing 420 to win, India are 39/1 and need another 381 to take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishant Sharma is elated after picking up his 300th Test wicket. (BCCI)
Ishant Sharma is elated after picking up his 300th Test wicket. (BCCI)
cricket

'He has started doing that in last 2-3 years': Gavaskar on Ishant's improvement

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:59 AM IST
  • India vs England: Sunil Gavaskar weighed in on the second-coming of Ishant Sharma, explaining the reason behind the India fast bowler's career renaissance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with his teammates.(PTI)
Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with his teammates.(PTI)
cricket

England win or a classic India chase on the fifth day?

By Abhishek Paul, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:10 PM IST
Ravichandran Ashwin's 6/61 and Ishant Sharma's 300th wicket leave the hosts chasing a Test record 420 and the visitors nine wickets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former England captain Nasser Hussain.(Action Images via Reuters)
Former England captain Nasser Hussain.(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

Game-changing talent, attitude is like that of Ben Stokes: Hussain on Pant

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:03 PM IST
  • Pant continued his rich vein of form in the ongoing Test match against England. Pant counter-attacked the England bowling attack and hit an entertaining 91 runs for India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishant Sharma of India bowls celebrates the wicket of Travis Head of Australia during day four of the Third Test match in the series between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground.(Getty Images)
Ishant Sharma of India bowls celebrates the wicket of Travis Head of Australia during day four of the Third Test match in the series between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground.(Getty Images)
cricket

Told him that you won't get a bowl: Ashwin reveals Ishant's 'biggest plus'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:29 PM IST
Ishant is now only behind Kapil Dev (434 wickets) and Zaheer Khan (311) in the list of most wickets by an Indian pacer. And his efforts for Team India has been lauded by Ashwin on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajinkya Rahane during training. (Getty Images)
Ajinkya Rahane during training. (Getty Images)
cricket

'After a 100, class players carry their form': Manjrekar's 'issue' with Rahane

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:18 PM IST
  • Manjrekar has explained his 'issue' with India batsman Ajinkya Rahane, highlighting his expectations from the vice-captain of the India team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
James Anderson castles Ajinkya Rahane for duck.(BCCI)
James Anderson castles Ajinkya Rahane for duck.(BCCI)
cricket

England sense victory after Anderson puts India on the ropes on Day 5 in Chennai

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:45 PM IST
With India chasing a record 420-run victory target, captain Virat Kohli was batting on 45 at the break, with Ravichandran Ashwin on two. The hosts must bat two more sessions if they are to secure a draw.
READ FULL STORY
Close
James Anderson castles Ajinkya Rahane for duck. (BCCI)
James Anderson castles Ajinkya Rahane for duck. (BCCI)
cricket

'Never thought India will be 6 down at lunch': Butcher on India's collapse

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:43 PM IST
  • India vs England: Former batsman Mark Butcher is in are of England fast bowler James Anderson as he rocked India's top order on Day 5 on the first Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP