India vs England: 'He really deserved it,' VVS Laxman on Washington Sundar missing out maiden hundred
Axar Patel and Washington Sundar had to give India a solid start on Day 3 of the 4th Test against England. The visitors needed only three wickets to restrict India's lead, but Axar and Sundar went on to stitch a 106-run stand to take India's lead past 150.
But just when it looked Axar would bring up his maiden Test fifty, he was run out with combined efforts from Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root. Axar was dismissed for 43, but the bigger worry at the time was the fact that Sundar was just 4 runs short of his maiden Test hundred.
India vs England 4th Test Day 3 - LIVE!
The tailenders Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj were both dismissed by Ben Stokes in the next 4 balls, and Sundar was left stranded on 96* with India getting bowled out for 365.
Speaking on Star Sports during the Lunch break, Laxman said that Axar would be really disappointed. "That's why he (Axar Patel) will be really be disappointed. Not only because of the way he got out, but also because of that, he left Washington Sundar left stranded on 96," he said.
"He definitely deserved a hundred. So, he will be really disappointed. But Ishant Sharma faced a brilliant ball, it got straight up. The perfect length and line to the tailender," he added.
"The way Ishant and Siraj got out, it was a typical no. 10 and no. 11 dismissal. But you have to feel really bad for Washington Sundar, the young man definitely deserved a hundred," he signed off.
