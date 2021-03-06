IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs England: 'He really deserved it,' VVS Laxman on Washington Sundar missing out maiden hundred
Washington Sundar.(BCCI)
Washington Sundar.(BCCI)
cricket

India vs England: 'He really deserved it,' VVS Laxman on Washington Sundar missing out maiden hundred

India vs England: The tailenders Ishant Sharma and Ben Stokes were both dismissed by Ben Stokes in the next 4 balls, and Sundar was left stranded on 96* with India getting bowled out for 365.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:47 PM IST

Axar Patel and Washington Sundar had to give India a solid start on Day 3 of the 4th Test against England. The visitors needed only three wickets to restrict India's lead, but Axar and Sundar went on to stitch a 106-run stand to take India's lead past 150.

But just when it looked Axar would bring up his maiden Test fifty, he was run out with combined efforts from Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root. Axar was dismissed for 43, but the bigger worry at the time was the fact that Sundar was just 4 runs short of his maiden Test hundred.

India vs England 4th Test Day 3 - LIVE!

The tailenders Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj were both dismissed by Ben Stokes in the next 4 balls, and Sundar was left stranded on 96* with India getting bowled out for 365.

Speaking on Star Sports during the Lunch break, Laxman said that Axar would be really disappointed. "That's why he (Axar Patel) will be really be disappointed. Not only because of the way he got out, but also because of that, he left Washington Sundar left stranded on 96," he said.

"He definitely deserved a hundred. So, he will be really disappointed. But Ishant Sharma faced a brilliant ball, it got straight up. The perfect length and line to the tailender," he added.

"The way Ishant and Siraj got out, it was a typical no. 10 and no. 11 dismissal. But you have to feel really bad for Washington Sundar, the young man definitely deserved a hundred," he signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vvs laxman washington sundar india vs england

Related Stories

Graeme Swann and Washington Sundar.
Graeme Swann and Washington Sundar.
cricket

'Left him high & dry': Swann says he 'felt' for Sundar for missing out on ton

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:30 PM IST
India vs England: Speaking on Star Sports during the Lunch break, former England cricketer Graeme Swann said that he feels bad for the 21-year-old Washington Sundar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wasim Jaffer is a rage of Twitter.(Wasim Jaffer/Instagram)
Wasim Jaffer is a rage of Twitter.(Wasim Jaffer/Instagram)
cricket

Wasim Jaffer takes dig at visitors, says pitch difficult to complain about

By hindustantimes.com | ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer on Saturday took a jibe at England's batting line-up and hoped that the visitors would get a decent score in the second innings because there is nothing to complain about the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Washington Sundar.(BCCI)
Washington Sundar.(BCCI)
cricket

'He really deserved it': Laxman on Sundar missing out on 100

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:47 PM IST
India vs England: The tailenders Ishant Sharma and Ben Stokes were both dismissed by Ben Stokes in the next 4 balls, and Sundar was left stranded on 96* with India getting bowled out for 365.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sachin Tendulkar(Reuters)
File image of Sachin Tendulkar(Reuters)
cricket

All of sudden sport in India had new meaning: Sachin pays tribute to his 'hero'

By hindustantimes.com | PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:19 PM IST
"50 years ago on this day he took the Cricketing World by storm. He scored 774 runs in his debut series and each one of us growing up had a hero to look up to,” Tendulkar tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sunil Gavaskar being felicitated.(BCCI)
File image of Sunil Gavaskar being felicitated.(BCCI)
cricket

Gavaskar felicitated by BCCI on 50th anniversary of Test debut

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:43 PM IST
Sunil Gavaskar's son Rohan tweeted about his father making a debut on Instagram and he captioned the post as: "Another debut !! This time on Instagram."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Graeme Swann and Washington Sundar.
Graeme Swann and Washington Sundar.
cricket

'Left him high & dry': Swann says he 'felt' for Sundar for missing out on ton

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:30 PM IST
India vs England: Speaking on Star Sports during the Lunch break, former England cricketer Graeme Swann said that he feels bad for the 21-year-old Washington Sundar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant celebrates scoring his century.(REUTERS)
India's Rishabh Pant celebrates scoring his century.(REUTERS)
cricket

'Have England got a player who can produce that': Lloyd hails Pant's ton

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:06 PM IST
India vs England: Pant's century put India in a commanding position as the hosts took a solid first-innings lead over England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Washington Sundar.(BCCI)
Washington Sundar.(BCCI)
cricket

Washington Sundar left stranded on 96* as India bowled out for 365

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:29 AM IST
India vs England: Unlucky Sundar could only watch from the non-striker's end as his hopes of scoring his maiden hundred were squashed and he was left stranded on 96*.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Andrew Strauss(File)
File image of Andrew Strauss(File)
cricket

Strauss says England player's performance in 4th Test was 'painful to watch'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:14 AM IST
  • Former England skipper Andrew Strauss wasn't happy with his performance as he said that the player is lacking confidence on the biggest stage of all.
READ FULL STORY
Close
James Anderson and Rishabh Pant.(Screengrab.)
James Anderson and Rishabh Pant.(Screengrab.)
cricket

'Question of ego that a small kid played reverse sweep against such big bowler'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:49 PM IST
  • India vs England: In the first ball of the 83rd over of the Indian innings, Pant played the reverse sweep off Anderson that flew over the slips and to the boundary on Day 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India vs England 4th Test Live Score(BCCI)
India vs England 4th Test Live Score(BCCI)
cricket

IND vs ENG, day 3 live: Foakes, Lawrence steady England after Root falls

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:43 PM IST
India vs England 4th Test Live: England were left tottering at 91 for 6 at tea on the third day final Test. They trail India by 69 runs. Earlier, Sundar was left stranded at 96* as India were bowled out for 365. Follow live cricket score and updates of IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 here.
READ FULL STORY
Australia's Aaron Finch, right, bats against New Zealand during their third T20 cricket international at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington.(AP)
Australia's Aaron Finch, right, bats against New Zealand during their third T20 cricket international at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington.(AP)
cricket

Australia's Finch relishing fans return for T20 decider

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Finch's big-hitting ensured the series is tied at two games each ahead of the final meeting on Sunday, with supporters due to be permitted after New Zealand authorities lifted the country's COVID-19 restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With eight scalps in two games, Akila Dananjaya will look to continue his good form. ((REUTERS))
With eight scalps in two games, Akila Dananjaya will look to continue his good form. ((REUTERS))
cricket

Sri Lanka beats West Indies by 43 runs to level T20 series

AP, Coolidge, Antigua
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:08 AM IST
  • Defending a moderate total of 160-6, Wanindudu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya and Danushka Gunathilaka took eight wickets, bowling out the West Indies for 117 in 18.4 overs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sunil Gavaskar.(File)
File image of Sunil Gavaskar.(File)
cricket

Why do we give importance to foreign players: Gavaskar slams pitch critics

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:56 AM IST
  • Gavaskar’s comments came in the backdrop of widespread criticism of Indian pitches from a section of former England cricketers after India beat them comprehensively in the second and third Test to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sehwag and Tendulkar won the match for India Legends.(@100MasterBlastr)
Sehwag and Tendulkar won the match for India Legends.(@100MasterBlastr)
cricket

110 runs in 10.1 overs: Sehwag, Sachin turn back the clock in Road Safety Series

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:49 PM IST
  • Sehwag hit five sixes and 10 fours in his unbeaten knock of 80 off just 35 balls. The former India opener took 19 runs off the first over off Bangladesh Legends' Mohammad Rafique to set the tone for the chase.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flle image of Sanjay Manjrekar.(File)
Flle image of Sanjay Manjrekar.(File)
cricket

'A batsman who seems extremely insecure': Manjrekar not happy with India batter

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:49 PM IST
  • Manjrekar’s comments came after India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was out for another low score on Day 2 of the India-England fourth Test in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP