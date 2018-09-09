India vs England: James Anderson fined for altercation with umpire post Virat Kohli appeal

England fast-bowler James Anderson has been docked 15 per cent of his match fee and has also been given one demerit point by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an International Match”. This is Anderson’s first offence since this demerit points system was introduced back in September 2016.

The entire episode unfolded in the 29th over of India’s innings. Virat Kohli was on strike and Anderson bowled an in-swinger which trapped the Indian captain in front of the stumps. England belted out an appeal but umpire Kumar Dharamsena did not rule in their favour. Joe Root went for the review, but hawk-eye showed that the ball was hitting the pad outside the line of the off stump and the decision was retained.

Anderson then snatched the cap from umpire Dharamsena and also spoke to him in an “aggressive manner”, the match referee Andy Pycroft observed. The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Joel Wilson, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth umpire Tim Robinson. Anderson admitted to the offence and hence, no formal hearing was needed.

“It’s fantastic Test cricket. Virat’s one of the best players in the world, if not the best at the minute, and Jimmy’s England’s greatest-ever bowler. As a match-up for fans and players alike, it’s awesome to watch. The two of them are immensely competitive and have a great duel all through the series,” Buttler spoke about the incident after day’s play.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 15:05 IST