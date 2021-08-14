Video: Man wearing Indian jersey enters playing area with Kohli & Co at Lord's, escorted by security

There was no shortage of drama and unusual incidents on Day 3 of the India vs England second Test match at Lord’s. If there was an untoward incident of bottle corks being thrown towards India opener KL Rahul in the first session, the second session started with a man, wearing an India Test jersey, walking out with the Indian cricketers as play was about to resume after lunch.

Just as the Indian cricketers stepped onto the field for the second session, cameras spotted a man wearing the Indian Test uniform with ‘Jarvo’ written on his back, walking out with them.

When security personnel asked him to leave the field, he pointed to the BCCI logo on his jersey, leaving a couple of Indian players Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj in splits.

VIDEO: Crowd hurl bottle corks near Rahul, Kohli signals him to throw it back

He was finally escorted off the field and play resumed in the second session on Saturday.

VIDEO: Man wearing Indian jersey enters Lord's playing area with Kohli & Co, escorted by security

ICYMI: India almost fielded 12 men at the start of the session! A gentleman from the crowd walked out with their XI onto Lord's and tried convincing security he was there to play 😂😂



Well done 'Jarvo'! #ENGvIND #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/lOhGmbAmWX — 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) August 14, 2021

Root and Jonny Bairstow dominated the first session of the day with a 108-run fourth-wicket stand and were looking keen to continue the good work after the break.

Root, who scored 64 and 109 in the drawn series opener in Nottingham, was batting on 89 at the break, having hit nine boundaries in his patient knock.

Bairstow was on 51 in his eighth-century stand with Root, while England are still 148 behind India's first innings total of 364.

Root alone has scored more than 27% of England's runs in 2021, and the right-hander once again led by example looking unperturbed against the Indian attack.

The 30-year-old was compact in his defence and efficient in finding gaps as he closed in on his 22nd test century.

His confidence rubbed off on Bairstow, who shrugged off occasional discomfort and reached his first fifty of the series with a single off Ishant Sharma.

The pair frustrated the Indian attack with their steady accumulation of 97 runs from the 28-over, wicketless session.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON