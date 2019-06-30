India vs England: Mohammed Shami joins elite list with World Cup fifer

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami registered his first five-wicket haul in the World Cup encounter against England at Edgbaston on Sunday. With the feat, the right-armer became the only player after Shahid Afridi to take four or more wickets in three conscecutive World Cup matches. Afridi had acheived the feat back in 2011 World Cup.

Shami also became only the second Indian to take four wickets or more in three consecutive matches, only after Narendra Hirwani, who achieved the feat in 1988.

Shami’s 5/69 is also the second most expensive five-wicket haul in a World Cup encounter, only after England’s Steven Finn who registered figures of 5/71 against Australia in 2015.

The seamer dismissed Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes to complete his maiden five-wicket haul. This was the best ODI figures registered by the 28-year-old, whose previous best was 4/16 which he attained in the previous match against West Indies.

England posted a total of 337/7 in 50 overs against India.

