Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates picking up a wicket.(Getty Images)
R Ashwin - scourge of the southpaw - becomes first to reach unique milestone

  • Ind vs Eng: Broad's wicket was the 200th time he had picked up the scalp of a left-hander in Test matches, which is more than than the number of right-handed victims he has had in his career, even as he approaches the magic figure of 400 Test wickets.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:18 PM IST

His eyes looking for the last detail in field placements as he plots yet another dismissal. Ravichandran Ashwin is a study in concentration and guile as he gets ready to bowl in Test cricket. And when he is operating on minefields, like the one dished out to England at the Chepauk for the second Test match, he has the raw energy of a predator, hunting down his prey into complete submission.

The fact that England batsmen would witness Ashwin's wrath and wizardry soon was evident from the way he bowled in the second innings of the first Test, where he picked up 6 wickets. When provided with a surface which had more spunk in the second Test, the Chennai lad was ready for revenge.

India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 - Live Score

His skill as a master of his craft was on display as he toyed with England's batsmen on the second day of the second Test to complete yet another five-wicket haul.

Wickets of Dom Sibley and Dan Lawrence in the first session had helped him put the hosts on top and when he prized out the scalp of Ben Stokes, India were assured of a big lead. He deservingly brought curtains down on England's first innings by dismissing Stuart Broad, which made him the first bowler to reach a unique milestone in Test cricket.

Most left-handed wickets in Test cricket
It was the 200th time he had picked up the wicket of a left-hander in Test matches, which is more than the number of right-handed victims he has had in his career, even as he approaches the magic figure of 400 Test wickets.

ALSO READ: Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan Singh in elite list after foxing Ben Stokes

Muttiah Muralitharan, who has 800 Test wickets is second with 191 left-handed scalps. This shows the kind of dominance Ashwin has had against left-handed batsmen in his career.

He has troubled the best of the best left-handers the game has seen. From England's Alastair Cook to Australia's David Warner, southpaws have never had it easy against the off-spin giant.

India would hope he continues this domination for years to come and guide the team to wins at home and away.


















