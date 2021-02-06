India vs England: Virat Kohli and Co. use up all DRS reviews, it comes back to haunt them in first Test

It has been a hard day of play for Team India on Saturday. After being made to work hard by Joe Root and Dom Sibley on Day 1, the Indian bowlers continued to toil as the England captain continued to pile on the runs in the first Test in Chennai. Root completed his 200 (his second in the last three matches) before Nadeem sent him back to the pavilion in the 154th over.

England are looking towards a big score with every batsman scoring runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. After Root's wicket, India had a chance to put on more pressure on England batsman as Buttler edged one to Rishabh Pant off Washington Sundar. The Indian team appealed hard but the umpire wasn't convinced and did not raise his finger.

Team India were disappointed as a clear sound was heard when the ball passed Buttler's bat. However, the hosts had already used up all their reviews and could not take the DRS. It would have helped the team as replays showed Buttler had indeed edged the delivery.

India vs England live score first Test

Meanwhile, Root became the first captain after 84 years to register a hat-trick of 150-plus scores in Test cricket. The England captain became only the second skipper after legendary Don Bradman to achieve the feat. Australia’s Bradman was the first captain to notch up three successive 150-plus scores in Test cricket way back in 1937.

Root reached the milestone on Day 2 of the India vs England first Test match in Chennai. What made the milestone more special was the fact that it came on Root’s 100th Test match.

Root had scored 228 and 186 in his previous two Tests in Sri Lanka. He is the 7th player to make 150-plus runs in three consecutive Tests as he joins an elite list including Tom Latham, Kumar Sangakkara (4 consecutive Tests), Mudassar Nazar, Zaheer Abbas, Don Bradman, and Wally Hammond.















