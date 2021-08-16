Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma get 'agitated' as play continues despite bad light on Day 4 at Lord's, video goes viral

India captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma appeared to be 'agitated' by the end of Day 4 as the visitors found themselves in a spot of bother at Lord's in the 2nd Test against England. After bowling out England for 391, India lost quick wickets in the 2nd innings and went six wickets down before the end of play on Sunday.

As the natural light started disappearing, India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and tailender Ishant Sharma continued to bat on, which prompted a reaction from Kohli and Rohit who were watching the proceedings from the balcony.

Both Kohli and Rohit appeared to signal to Pant and Ishant to point out the bad light to the umpires and it looked as if they also the two senior players also questioned why they are still continuing to play under the bad light.

"Virat Kohli is getting really agitated. Rohit Sharma is joining him," the commentators on Sony Sports Network broadcast said. The video of Kohli and Rohit's reaction went viral on social light.

India have a lead of 154 runs in the match and will hope they can stretch it close to 200 before getting all out on Day 5 to give a challenging total for the hosts to chase down.

But the balance of the play is currently tilted in the favour of England, who will be looking to get quick wickets and chase down the total to take a1-0 lead in the series.