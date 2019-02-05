India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

India wrapped up the five-match ODI series against New Zealand with a comprehensive 4-1 scoreline. The visitors were as dominant as the scoreline suggests. They won the first three games with relative ease before suffering an uncharacteristic blip in the fourth ODI as they folded up for mere 92 runs and lost by 8 wickets.

However, they were back to their winning best with a 17-run win in the final match in Wellington.

India will now be eager to end their trip with another series win as they begin the three-match T20I campaign with the first game in Wellington on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand -

Where is the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand being played?

The 1st T20I between India and New Zealand match will be played in Wellington.

What time does the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand begin?

The 1st T20I between India and New Zealand will begin at 12:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20I series?

The India-New Zealand ODI series will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-New Zealand T20I series?

The India-New Zealand T20I series live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

