‘We’ll try to get wickets there': Williamson highlights area which Kiwi seamers can exploit during 1st Test

The World Test Champions New Zealand are all set for the Indian challenge as both the team play the opening Test at Kanpur's Green Park on Thursday. While New Zealand have fielded a strong squad, India are going with a second string as the formidable top-order comprising Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli won't take part in the contest.

Despite the big names missing from the clash, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson still considers the Indian unit a big challenge.

"I don't think we are favourites. The big strength of Indian cricket is its depth. Their knowledge of own conditions is unique and the challenge is a big one. We are excited to take that on," said the Kiwi captain on the eve of the match.

Sharing his views on what one can expect from the two-match series, Williamson termed spin to be a “definite factor”, before adding Ajaz Patel and Will Somerville will play a massive role.

"Throughout the whole series, spin component will be a definite factor."

"Number of teams have faced similar challenges and our expectation won't be any different. There will be a large spin component."

“Spin factor is going to be there and someone like Ajaz and Somerville have played big part in our bowling attack. Particularly, in these conditions, so they will play an important role for us,” he said.

Williamson also highlighted the reverse swing factor, something which the Kiwi captain wants his seamers to exploit.

"There will be some reverse swing, we will try to create ways to get wickets so there will be role for both seamers and spinners," Williamson added.

Speaking on India's spin attack, which has Axar Patel, R Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja in its line-up, the New Zealand skipper said: “We know the strength of Indian spin bowlers and they have been fantastic over a period of time.”

"We have to find ways to look to score and try and be effective and try and build those partnerships. And every player is different, so their ways will be slightly different from one and another," he added.

