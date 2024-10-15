Menu Explore
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
New Delhi
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs NZ match online and on TV

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 15, 2024 11:54 AM IST

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test online and on TV.

India and New Zealand are preparing to face off in a three-match Test series, beginning in Bangalore on October 16. It is a series with big ramifications for the World Test Championship as India look to seal the qualification for a third consecutive finals.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir (L) and captain Rohit Sharma attend a practice session ahead of their first Test cricket match against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.(AFP)
India head coach Gautam Gambhir (L) and captain Rohit Sharma attend a practice session ahead of their first Test cricket match against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.(AFP)

India are coming off the back of a strong series victory over Bangladesh, where excellent performances across the board allowed them to complete a 2-0 whitewash. India will enter this series as favourites as well, and attempt to make sure all their players are in strong form in preparation for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy down under.

New Zealand, however, are entering after a tough few months in the Test arena. They lost a two-match series in Sri Lanka without being too competitive in either match, having already been beaten by Australia at home a few months prior. New Zealand are in a period of transition but still have plenty of talent and are a dangerous unit, but will also be going through a captaincy change as Tom Latham takes over from Tim Southee.

New Zealand are a team capable of putting together strong performances and finding a result, especially in conditions that suit them. India will be aware that they need to be careful, but have enough quality themselves to be considered heavy favourites.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs NZ match live on TV and online

When will the 1st Test between India and New Zealand take place?

The 1st Test between India and New Zealand will start on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 from 9:30 AM IST.

Where will the 1st Test between India and New Zealand take place?

The 1st Test between India and New Zealand will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand?

The live broadcast of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand will be available on television on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand?

The 1st Test between India and New Zealand will be streamed live on Jio Cinema. The live scorecard and updates will be available at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
