India vs New Zealand: 2 wickets, 2 run outs, 6 runs - Shardul Thakur’s final over that saved match for India

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 19:50 IST

India pacer Shardul Thakur was given the difficult task of defending seven runs in the final over in the 4th T20I against New Zealand on Sunday. But the right-arm seamer did not disappoint as he picked up two wickets, with two more run outs and gave just six runs in his over to push the match to a Super Over. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul easily chased down the total of 14 runs in the final over to give India 4-0 lead in the series.

Here is how Shardul Thakur’s over played out:

19.1 - Shardul Thakur to Ross Taylor - OUT! Taylor tries to go for a big swing on a fuller delivery, but gets a leading edge and the ball goes miles into the air, before dropping into the safe hands of Shreyas Iyer. 7 needed off 5 balls.

19.2 - Shardul Thakur to Daryl Mitchell - FOUR! Full and wide from Thakur, Mitchell gets his bat on it and it goes towards the long-off fence for a boundary. 3 needed off 4 balls.

19.3 - Shardul Thakur to Daryl Mitchell - RUN OUT! Slow bouncer from the Indian seamer, Mitchell tried to pull, but failed to get the bat on it. Kiwi players try to sneak in a single, but KL Rahul under-arms a throw at the stumps to effect Seifert’s run out. 3 needed off 3 balls

19.4 - Shardul Thakur to Mitchell Santner - 1 Run! A short delivery, which was pulled towards the midwicket by Santner for a single. 2 needed off 2 balls

19.5 - Shardul Thakur to Daryl Mitchell - OUT! Mitchell gets the bottom part of the bat as he tries to hit it straight. But it flies straight into the hands of Shivam Dube at cover. 2 needed off 1 ball.

19.6 - Shardul Thakur to Mitchell Santner - 1 Run + RUN OUT! Santner drives to sweeper cover for a single, but that will not be enough. He tries to return for a double. But Sanju Samson’s throw to keeper KL Rahul was perfect and he easily clips the bails off to get Santner out. Score remains level. Match goes to Super Over!