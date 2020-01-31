India vs New Zealand: 2 wickets, 2 run outs, 6 runs - Shardul Thakur’s final over that saved match for India
India vs New Zealand: Shardul Thakur defended 7 runs in the final over to push the match to a Super Over, where India picked up a comfortable win.cricket Updated: Jan 31, 2020 19:50 IST
India pacer Shardul Thakur was given the difficult task of defending seven runs in the final over in the 4th T20I against New Zealand on Sunday. But the right-arm seamer did not disappoint as he picked up two wickets, with two more run outs and gave just six runs in his over to push the match to a Super Over. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul easily chased down the total of 14 runs in the final over to give India 4-0 lead in the series.
Also read: Shastri reacts after India clinch second Super Over win against Kiwis
Here is how Shardul Thakur’s over played out:
19.1 - Shardul Thakur to Ross Taylor - OUT! Taylor tries to go for a big swing on a fuller delivery, but gets a leading edge and the ball goes miles into the air, before dropping into the safe hands of Shreyas Iyer. 7 needed off 5 balls.
19.2 - Shardul Thakur to Daryl Mitchell - FOUR! Full and wide from Thakur, Mitchell gets his bat on it and it goes towards the long-off fence for a boundary. 3 needed off 4 balls.
19.3 - Shardul Thakur to Daryl Mitchell - RUN OUT! Slow bouncer from the Indian seamer, Mitchell tried to pull, but failed to get the bat on it. Kiwi players try to sneak in a single, but KL Rahul under-arms a throw at the stumps to effect Seifert’s run out. 3 needed off 3 balls
Also read: ‘Sanju & KL Rahul were supposed to go’: Kohli reveals why he came out to bat in Super Over
19.4 - Shardul Thakur to Mitchell Santner - 1 Run! A short delivery, which was pulled towards the midwicket by Santner for a single. 2 needed off 2 balls
19.5 - Shardul Thakur to Daryl Mitchell - OUT! Mitchell gets the bottom part of the bat as he tries to hit it straight. But it flies straight into the hands of Shivam Dube at cover. 2 needed off 1 ball.
19.6 - Shardul Thakur to Mitchell Santner - 1 Run + RUN OUT! Santner drives to sweeper cover for a single, but that will not be enough. He tries to return for a double. But Sanju Samson’s throw to keeper KL Rahul was perfect and he easily clips the bails off to get Santner out. Score remains level. Match goes to Super Over!
Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.