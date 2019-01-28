India vs New Zealand: 3rd ODI report card - Shami scalps 3; Virat, Rohit shine

Rohit Sharma – Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Very good

Sharma continued his superlative form and was involved in a crucial 113-run second wicket partnership with captain Virat Kohli that ensured the modest New Zealand target of 244 would be achieved with ease. Sharma, who will now lead the side in the last two ODIs and the three T20s against the Black Caps as Kohli has been rested, will be eager to perform at the same level and inflict a rare whitewash on an overseas tour.

Shikhar Dhawan – Rating: 6/10, Verdict: Average

After two fifties in the first two ODIs this series, Dhawan again got off to a very good start as he notched a 27-ball 28 that was laced with six boundaries. But he failed to get a big one and succumbed to an away swinger from Trent Boult.

Virat Kohli – Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Very good

Kohli, as has been his wont, was among the runs once again, scoring a masterly 60 off 74 balls. Such has been his consistency that the Bay Oval innings marked his fourth consecutive ODI without a hundred, a first since October 2017. Having guided India to an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, Kohli will now embark on a well-deserved rest from the remainder of the New Zealand tour.

Ambati Rayudu – Rating: 7/10, Verdict: Good

Rayudu has Kohli’s backing for the no. 4 position in India’s batting order. And he seems to be justifying the captain’s faith in his abilities. He followed up his 49-ball 47 from the second ODI with a 42-ball 40 to guide India home. The day also brought the news of ICC imposing a ban on Rayudu’s bowling due to suspect action but that won’t bother India all that much.

Dinesh Karthik – Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Very good

Karthik donned the wicket-keeping gloves as the incumbent Mahendra Singh Dhoni was forced out due to injury. He proved a safe pair of hands and took four catches. With the bat, Karthik made run-a-ball 38 in an unconquered 77-run partnership with Rayudu to guide the visitors home.

Kedar Jadhav – Rating: 5/10, Verdict: Average

Kedar Jadhav bowled three overs of his slinging off-spin but couldn’t effect any dismissals and was the joint-most expensive of Indian bowlers conceding 17 runs at an economy rate of 5.66. The efforts of the batting top order ensured that he didn’t need to bat.

Hardik Pandya – Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Very good

Pandya has endured a torrid time after his comments on the TV chat show Koffee with Karan were deemed offensive. He was subsequently dropped from the Australia and New Zealand series before being reinstated in the line-up for the last three ODIs and the T20 series against the Black Caps. And he justified the team management’s faith in his abilities with some fine bowling that accounted for Henry Nicholls and Mitchell Santner’s wickets that wrecked the Kiwi middle order.

Kuldeep Yadav – Rating: 6/10, Verdict: Average

Yadav went into the game on the back of consecutive four-wicket hauls in the first two ODIs. However, he failed to repeat his heroics at the Bay Oval, failing to add to his tally. The chinaman spinner was economical though conceding just 39 runs from his eight overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal – Rating: 7/10, Verdict: Good

Chahal got the all-important wicket of Kane Williamson and broke the 119-run fourth wicket partnership between Tom Latham and Ross Taylor that threatened to take the game away from India with the dismissal of the former. His nine overs went for 51 but got the crucial breakthroughs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Very good

Kumar bowled a good line and length to keep it tight at the top of the Kiwi batting order. He was economical giving away just 46 runs from his quota of 10 overs and got two wickets.

Mohammed Shami – Rating: 9/10, Verdict: Very good

Shami was the pick of the bowlers with his second three-wicket haul this series. He got the opening wicket of Colin Munro and later dismissed Taylor, who looked in good knick on way to his 106-ball 93 runs with nine fours. Shami was adjudged the Player of the Match of his efforts.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 18:37 IST