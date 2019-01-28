India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Statistical Highlights: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma create records in Mount Maunganui

India beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the third one-day international in Mount Maunganui on Monday to take the series with two games to spare.

Rohit Sharma (62) and Virat Kohli (60) put on 113 for the second wicket as India reached their 244-run target with 42 balls left.

New Zealand were all out for 243 in the 49th over with Ross Taylor making 93 and Tom Latham 51. India won the first two games by eight wickets and 90 runs respectively.

Let’s take a look at some important numbers and milestones that were reached in this clash -

- Ross Taylor, who scored 93 runs off 106 balls in the third ODI, completed 1000 ODI runs against India. Taylor is the third Kiwi player to achieve this feat after Stephen Fleming and Nathan Astle. He has been dismissed between 90-99 runs for the fifth time.

- Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma strung their 16th hundred runs stand and 27th fifty-plus stand in this match. The have recorded the second most century stands by an Indian pair.

- Rohit Sharma equalled MS Dhoni’s record for the most sixes in ODIs by an Indian. With two sixes in this match, he has hit 215 sixes in his career.

- Ross Taylor has recorded the best average while batting first (minimum: 100 innings). He averages 52.65 in 111 innings. He has scored 45 fifty-plus scores.

- Mohammed Shami is the only Indian bowler to win two man of the match awards in New Zealand.

- India have recorded their first ODI series win in New Zealand in 10 years. They won their last ODI series in New Zealand in 2009.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 16:14 IST