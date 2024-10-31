India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs NZ match live on TV and online

India fell to their first series loss at home in over a decade after New Zealand caused another upset in Pune to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. In what was meant to be a relatively comfortable series for India to further hammer home their World Test Championship pursuit, two huge losses have put those ambitions in jeopardy. India's coach Gautam Gambhir and Ravichandran Ashwin watch a practice session before third test match against New Zealand in Mumbai, India,(AP)

The two teams head to Mumbai and the Wankhede Stadium. New Zealand will be looking to script a famous whitewash, while avoiding that will be the priority for Rohit Sharma’s team. The hosts will want to make sure that they can register a win, which will help stop the downward momentum and also set the stage before the team travels to Australia.

With plenty of criticism and concern surrounding the two heavy losses India have already suffered so far, a third loss would place a lot of pressure on Rohit as well as new coach Gautam Gambhir. The main focus will be on the batting, which has failed to show up in three of the four innings in this series so far, and will need to find form before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Positive batting conditions at the Wankhede will be key for the Indian team as they look to snatch back a victory in the series vs New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Live Streaming details

When will the 3rd Test between India and New Zealand take place?

The 3rd Test between India and New Zealand will start on Thursday, October 24, 2024 from 9:30 AM IST.

Where will the 3rd Test between India and New Zealand take place?

The 3rd Test between India and New Zealand will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the 3rd Test between India and New Zealand?

The live broadcast of the 3rd Test between India and New Zealand will be available on television on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 3rd Test between India and New Zealand?

The 3rd Test between India and New Zealand will be streamed live on Jio Cinema. The live scorecard and updates will be available at hindustantimes.com/cricket.