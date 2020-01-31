e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: ‘A real crazy game’ - Ravi Shastri reacts after India clinch second Super Over win against Kiwis

India vs New Zealand: ‘A real crazy game’ - Ravi Shastri reacts after India clinch second Super Over win against Kiwis

IND vs NZ: Courtesy of this thrilling win in Wellington, India went 4-0 up in the series. Earlier, India had beaten the Kiwis in third T20I in Super Over as well to take an unassailable lead in the series.

cricket Updated: Jan 31, 2020 19:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of India head coach Ravi Shastri.
File image of India head coach Ravi Shastri.(AP)
         

Head coach Ravi Shastri lauded Team India after they clinched their second Super over victory against New Zealand in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday. Courtesy of this thrilling win, India went 4-0 up in the series. Earlier, India had beaten the Kiwis in third T20I in Super Over as well to take an unassailable lead in the series.

Also Read: This is how Kohli & Co scripted historic Super Over win in 4th T20I

Following India’s win in Wellington, Shastri took to social media to express his happiness and lauded India for successive Super Over wins. Shastri’s post read: “Can be a real crazy game #INDvsNZ #SuperOver #TeamIndia.” 

Also Read: Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Colin Munro stunned - Watch

Skipper Virat Kohli too took to Twitter to hail the team’s performance and he wrote: “Rising up to every challenge. What a game!” 

This was India’s successive Super Over win in 3 days. Both teams ended up with 165 at the end of 20 overs. If last match was about how Shami brought India back from 2 run off 4 balls situation, Friday was about Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand only needed 7 runs in the last over with 7 wickets in hand. Thakur at first got Ross Taylor out with a fuller length delivery and then got the wicket of Daryl Mitchell with a knuckle ball. In between India inflicted two run outs, including the one off the last ball when New Zealand batsman Santner tried to come back for the second run.

Also Read: ‘Didn’t force’: Edulji claims Kohli had given consent for cramped NZ tour

“There’s something new that I’ve learnt, that you’ve just got to stay calm in the game, observe what’s happening and if the opportunity comes then you capitalize on it. The fans couldn’t have asked for a better finish in two consecutive games. We hadn’t played super-over before, and now we have played two back to back,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

