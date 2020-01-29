India vs New Zealand: ‘Classic example of...’ - Ravi Shastri lauds Virat Kohli and Co after thrilling Super Over win in Hamilton

Head coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on Virat Kohli and his troops after India recorded a scintillating Super Over win against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday. Courtesy of this thrilling win, India have taken a 3-0 unassailable lead in five-match T20I series. Shastri hailed India’s never-say-die attitude on social media after Rohit Sharma’s twin sixes took the team over the line in stunning fashion.

Shastri’s Twitter post read: “Classic example of no game is over till it’s over. Super game #SuperOver #NZvIND.”

Classic example of no game is over till it's over. Super game #SuperOver #NZvIND 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/sTPrqQaQ8s — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 29, 2020

Skipper Kohli too uploaded a message on social media and his post read: “That’s how we do it.”

It was an exhilarating end to an enthralling match as India held their nerve and Rohit Sharma showed why he is one of the foremost six-hitter in the world as India won the match in the final ball of the super over to bag a historic series win in New Zealand.

Chasing down 18 runs in the super over, India were did not get off the blocks as expected. It all boiled down to 2 sixes in the final two balls and Rohit cleared the boundary ropes with two sumptuous hits to bag the series for India. Speaking at the end of the match, Rohit said that he wanted to keep a clear head and back his skills to get the job done for the side.

“Never done that before (batting in Super Over). I didn’t know what to expect, whether to go from the first ball or wait for a while. I just wanted to stay still and then try my best (on the last two sixes). Good performance with the bat, disappointed at having thrown my wicket away though. I hadn’t got runs in the first two games, wanted to do well today. We knew we would win the series today if we win the match - in important games, the main players need to step up,” said Rohit, who was adjudged man of the match