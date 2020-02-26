India vs New Zealand ICC Women’s T20I World Cup match Live streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 18:40 IST

On a high after two easy victories on the trot, including one against defending champion Australia, the Indian women’s cricket team will aim to inch closer to a semifinal berth when it takes on New Zealand in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday. The Indians have hardly broke a sweat in their 17-run and 18-run wins over hosts Australia and Bangladesh in their previous two matches, and they are perched at the top of five-team Group A standings with four points from two matches.

A win against New Zealand on Thursday will take the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side on the threshold of a knock-out stage spot, to be competed among top two teams from Group A and B. In the two matches so far, the Indian team has been impressive both in batting and bowling.

Where is ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs New Zealand match taking place?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs New Zealand match will take place in Junction Oval, Melbourne.

At what time does ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs New Zealand match begin?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs New Zealand match begins at 9:30 AM IST on Thursday (February 27).

Where and how to watch live coverage of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs New Zealand match?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs New Zealand match will be aired live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs New Zealand match online?

The online streaming of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs New Zealand match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs New Zealand match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

